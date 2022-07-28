Third suspect sought in Queens MTA bus hate attack on white woman allegedly told victim: ‘I am going to kill you’

A third suspect sought in a hate crime attack on a white woman aboard a Queens MTA bus threatened, “This is where I’m going to bury you” as they rolled past a cemetery, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Two girls, ages 15 and 16, were tracked down through a Crime Stoppers tip and charged with hate crimes after they ganged up on a 57-year-old woman and bashed her in the head aboard a Q53 bus in Woodhaven on July 9, police said.

A third female suspect, who told the victim “I am going to kill you — this is where I’m going to bury you,” as the bus passed a cemetery, was still sought on Tuesday, the Queens District Attorney’s office said.

The three-member crew also berated the woman by stating that they “hate white people” before hitting her over the head with a blunt object, police said.

The teens got off the bus at Woodhaven Blvd. as the woman was bleeding rom the head. Her injury required three staples at Jamaica Hospital, cops said.

The 16-year-old was charged with assault and menacing as hate crimes, as well as assault and aggravated harassment. If convicted, she faces up to 15 years behind bars.

The 15-year-old was charged as a juvenile offender, prosecutors said.

Due to their ages, the suspects’ names were not released.

“Hate crimes in the most diverse county in the world undermine the very fabric of this great borough and will never be tolerated,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.