Third suspect sought in Schoharie homicide

Mar. 31—State police are looking for a third suspect in the January killing of Connor Delaney, 21, of Warnerville.

The police asked the public to help locate 18-year-old Jeffrey A. McGough of Schenectady. McGough is wanted on the charge of second-degree murder in connection with the homicide, troopers announced Wednesday, March 30. He is described as a Black male, 5 foot, 1 inch tall of average build with brown hair and eyes.

On the evening of Jan. 29, troopers responded to a 911 call for a disturbance at Delaney's home two miles south of Cobleskill, at 359 Hite Road in the town of Richmondville. They found Delaney deceased on the floor inside with "trauma associated with gunshot wounds." Delaney's dog was also shot and killed during the incident.

There were at least 20 bullet holes around the house, according a family friend who worked on repairing the building afterwards.

State Police arrested two teenagers earlier this month in connection with the death.

"This was a very vicious, heinous and violent crime committed by individuals who, quite frankly, aren't old enough to buy alcohol," said Major Richard O'Brien, commander of state police troop G in Latham during a brief press conference March 21.

Devon Hunter, 18, of Colonie, was charged with second-degree murder and sent to Schoharie County Jail after a preliminary hearing. A 17-year-old subject, whose name was withheld, was also accused of second-degree murder and other charges. He was released with a $200,000 bail.

The homicide has divided the Cobleskill area, with those who knew Delaney describing him as generous and hard-working, while friends of the accused depicted Delaney as a drug dealer. A "Justice for Connor Delaney" Facebook group has been filled with angry rhetoric, accusations and threats in both directions.

"I am asking that everyone please please help us get this violent criminal off the streets," Brandi Foster, a friend of Delaney's, wrote in a text message Wednesday evening. Foster confirmed that Delaney sold marijuana, but wanted it known that he never used or sold other drugs.

Story continues

"I really want to make sure that this is clear: Connor was not involved in narcotics," she said.

A state police property receipt listed "marijuana/marijuana concentrates" among the evidence collected at the scene, but no other drugs.

A candlelight vigil for Delaney is planned April 9 at 7 p.m. at Middleburgh High School.

State Police asked anyone with information about McGough to contact them at 1-800-GIVE-TIP (448-3847) or the U.S. Marshals at (202) 307-9100.

Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.