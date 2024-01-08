Third suspect to stand trial Monday for 'toolbox murder' near Lake Fort Phantom Hill

The 104th District Court will certainly be busy this week. Judge Jeff Propst will be hearing the aggravated kidnapping trial in relation to the "toolbox murder" of 2021, in which the body of Priscilla Limon was found in a toolbox that washed up near Lake Fort Phantom Hill.

According to court documents, four suspects were likely involved in Limon's untimely death. Ashley Alaniz, George Edward Harry Frosch, Blake Andrew Britner, and Roger Wilson were all arrested in 2021 and charged with first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping.

Both Frosch and Wilson allegedly have ties to the Aryan Brotherhood.

Taylor County Courthouse located in Abilene.

The third defendants will be on trial at the Taylor County Courthouse, starting Monday with the trial likely to continue all week. Wilson will try his luck with a jury of his peers after originally being indicted back on August 12, 2021.

Already, Wilson's defense attorney has turned down several plea bargains from the District Attorney's office. If convicted, Assistant District Attorney Erin Stamey told Reporter News that Wilson will face 5-99 years or life in prison in connection with the first-degree felony charge, which holds the same possible punishment as a murder charge in the first-degree.

The State's prosecution has already subpoenaed over 25 witnesses in the jury trial against Wilson. Witnesses include Frosch and Britner, both of whom have already been convicted in this case. Frosch is serving a 22-year sentence in the Taylor County Jail after pleading guilty, Britner is serving a 35-year sentence after he plead guilty as well.

The fourth suspect will also be called to the witness stand. Ashley Alaniz, who was recently granted supervised release, will have a similar jury trial come February 12, 2024.

All suspects are assumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Third suspect to stand trial in Texas 'toolbox murder'