Third suspect in triple killing returned to Tupelo

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read

Jul. 29—TUPELO — A man arrested by federal agents in Jackson Wednesday has been returned to Tupelo to face charges.

Taquon Arnez Garth, 18, of 110 Colt Lane, Guntown, was booked into the Lee County Jail July 28 at 11 p.m. charged with three counts of capital murder in connection with a July 24 triple homicide on Maynard Street in Tupelo.

Garth was named a suspect Tuesday and captured in Jackson around lunchtime Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Police on Tuesday arrested Javion Clifton, 16, of 204 Hancock Street, Tupelo, and Shamar Carroll, 17, of 1 Hidden Valley, Tupelo. Authorities are still looking for a fourth suspect, Jaylen Antwan Wells, 17, of Tupelo. He is described as a black male, 5' 3" tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Tupelo police responded to a shooting at 215 Maynard Drive around 11:45 p.m. July 24 and found three people with gunshot wounds. Norahs Coleman, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jessica Pannell, 21, and Robben Wilson, 22, died at the hospital in the early morning hours Sunday July 25.

Police have released no details about the killings, the motive or the relationships between the suspects and the victims. Clifton and Carroll lived less than a mile away from the scene of the crime. The address Garth used when he was booked into jail is more than 17 miles away.

william.moore@djournal.com

