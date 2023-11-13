Third suspect in violent Hall County robbery turns himself in

The third and final suspect in a violent Hall County robbery has turned himself in.

Fernando Saul Bautista-Gomez, 20, of Gainesville, turned himself in at the Hall County Jail on Friday, Nov. 10.

Deputies say Bautista-Gomez is one of three people who robbed and beat a 16-year-old with a baseball bat.

Last month, Joshua Gutierrez, 17, of Gainesville, and Andre Marcus Brooks, 17, of Flowery Branch were arrested in connection with the robbery.

Deputies say Gutierrez, Brooks, Bautista-Gomez, and the victim knew each other.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects drove the victim to a home on Bradford Street Extension with the impression that they were going to a party.

Instead, deputies say the three suspects beat the victim with a baseball bat, stripped him of his clothing, robbed him, and fired a gunshot in his direction.

The victim was hospitalized and has since been released.

Gutierrez and Brooks are charged with one count each of felony armed robbery, aggravated assault, and misdemeanor battery.

Bautista-Gomez is charged with felony armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and misdemeanor battery.

All three are being held without bond at the Hall County Jail.

