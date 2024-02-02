Third suspect wanted in April 2023 shooting in Fort Worth that killed 25-year-old man

A third suspect is wanted in connection with the shooting that killed a 25-year-old man in April 2023, Fort Worth police announced in a social media post on Friday.

Draylon Gowans Jr., also known as “FAME,” is wanted on a capital murder charge.

Jordan Thurman, 22, of Forest Hill was arrested July 11. Jacoby Roberts, 23, identified as the victim’s cousin, turned himself in to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office on May 31. They both face capital murder charges in the death of Jailon Freeman.

Freeman was shot on April 4, 2023 outside a south Fort Worth apartment building in the 5100 block of Ivy Wood Lane. Fort Worth police responded to the scene and found Freeman dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said at the time that Freeman had been involved in an argument with someone, and that person shot him and fled the scene. Authorities have since learned that Freeman was shot during a robbery or attempted robbery, according to court records.

Police ask that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Gowans to call Detective Cedillo at 817-392-4337.