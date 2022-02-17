Is the third suspect in the Young Dolph killing on the lam? It's unclear

A third suspect in the shooting death of Young Dolph is not in custody in Shelby County, despite the U.S. Marshals announcing his arrest on Jan. 11.

Shondale Barnett, 28, was wanted by authorities for his alleged role in the Nov. 17, 2021 shooting death of Adolph Thornton Jr., better known as Young Dolph.

Barnett's arrest was announced at a multi-law enforcement agency press conference in the first half of January, along with two other suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith.

According to his warrant, Barnett is accused of being an accessory in the killing of Thornton, and the attempted killing of Thorton's brother, who was with him when he was gunned down at a South Memphis bakery.

The search for the suspects was carried out across several states, as authorities chased down potential leads from over 500 tips. The search was primarily focused on the two suspected gunman in the shooting.

But, when officers with the Terre Haute, Indiana, police department arrested accused gunman Justin Johnson, they also arrested Barnett.

Originally from Memphis, Barnett was also in the Dallas area for a stretch before being arrested in Indiana.

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said Barnett was in the car with Johnson at the time of the arrest, meaning he would not have been one of the shooters captured in surveillance video images.

"Shondale Barnett is a person who we believe was providing assistance to Justin, since we've been looking for him," Miller said in January.

At the time of the arrest announcement, Miller said Barnett was being held in a Clay County jail, awaiting extradition to Memphis.

But, jail records show Barnett is not in custody, at least not in Shelby County. Miller said Barnett would go through the extradition process in Clay County.

It's unclear what happened to Barnett next. A jail official in Clay County confirmed Barnett is not in custody there, either.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office confirmed there is a warrant out for Barnett's arrest, but could not provide case specifics, as the Young Dolph shooting falls under the jurisdiction of the Memphis police.

The Commercial Appeal reached out to both the Memphis police and the marshals. Neither agency immediately responded.

