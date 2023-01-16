Third Tacoma shooting in four days leaves boy, 16, with life-threatening injuries

Tacoma police are investigating a shooting — the third in four days — that left a 16-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries Sunday evening.

Police shut down North Pearl Street between North 42nd and 42nd streets at 5:40 p.m., according to a statement posted online. Details about the underlying circumstances were not immediately clear.

Traffic advisory! N. Pearl St. is shut down between N. 44 St. and N. 42 St. for a shooting investigation. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/TTtGrckZL2 — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) January 16, 2023

The boy was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Detectives were investigating the scene for additional information. No arrest has been announced.

The shooting follows two earlier incidents reported Thursday to Tacoma police. A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot on Tacoma’s Eastside shortly before 3 p.m.. A second shooting followed at 7:39 p.m. in the 2100 block of South J Street, reportedly following a two-car collision. A 13-year-old girl was shot in the same area. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

The two incidents prompted statements from Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore, who called the killing of the boy “heinous,” and Mayor Victoria Woodards, who called it “a tragic day for Tacoma.”