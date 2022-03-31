Third teen arrested in connection with fatal Ocala shooting, police say

A third teen has been arrested in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Jacorie McCullough, Ocala police said Thursday.

Dave Foster Jr., 14, was arrested after being identified through additional video surveillance, police said.

McCullough was fatally shot in front of the 7 Days Food Store on First Avenue on Friday, police said. Three subjects — later identified as Foster, 18-year-old Leandre Cox and 14-year-old Cedric Bowie — appeared to be involved in robbing McCollough, according to police.

Officers were called to the store on NW 1st Ave. just after 1:30 p.m. Friday for reports of two men fighting in the parking lot.

By the time they arrived on the scene, police say McCullough had been shot and the suspects were gone.

McCullough was treated on the scene until emergency crews arrived and took him to the hospital where he later died.

On Monday, the Ocala Police Department announced Bowie’s arrest, charging him as an accomplice to McCullough’s murder.

Police say Bowie didn’t shoot McCullough but haven’t explained exactly what his role was in the murder or how they identified him as a suspect.

Cox turned himself into the Ocala police headquarters Tuesday and was taken to the Marion County Jail.

While working another case, detectives found a text message thread between Cox and someone else that read, “anywhere we see Palay he getting robbed,” police said. Palay is a known nickname of McCullough.





