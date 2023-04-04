Third teen dies in SE Marion. 15 detectives on the case. Is a 'wannabe gang' responsible?

Officials on Tuesday announced that the 16-year-old girl who was shot and left roadside last week in Ocklawaha has died. As previously reported, the bodies of two other victims - another 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy - were found in separate but nearby parts of that southeast Marion County community.

The Star-Banner is withholding the girl's name because of her age. The sheriff's office has not released the names of the other two victims, since their families have invoked the state's Marsy's Law, which prohibits official disclosure of crime victims' information.

But according to the sheriff's office, amid all the questions, at least three things are clear: The deaths are related; all have been classified as homicides; and detectives need the public's help in solving the case.

Earlier coverage: Another body has been found in SE Marion

Earlier coverage: One body, one injured teen found roadside in rural SE Marion. What happened?

Press conference from Sheriff Billy Woods

Sheriff Billy Woods hosted a press conference Tuesday afternoon in the county's Emergency Operations Center to discuss the deaths and update the public on the investigation.

Sheriff Billy Woods addresses the media on Tuesday.

Woods said he would provide as much information as he can, but he doesn't want to compromise the case by saying too much.

The sheriff's office already has said that the three victims were fatally shot. Woods said his team is collecting evidence that will take time to process.

The sheriff said 15 detectives are working the case. He said the deaths are "isolated" and not the work of a serial killer.

Woods said the victims knew each other and were together before they died. Their families are cooperating with detectives.

Officials said they have received reports and tips that the deaths may be connected to some sort of "hybrid gang" or aspiring gang. At this point, detectives are investigating that information.

This is how the case unfolded

The girl who died Tuesday was the first of the three victims found. Officials came to her aid just before 11 p.m. March 30 at Forest Lakes Park on Southeast 183rd Avenue Road in Ocklawaha. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Story continues

Just before 8 a.m. March 31, the body of a 17-year-old boy was found deceased on the side of the road about 5 miles away at Southeast 94th Street and 188th Court.

Then, about 12:40 p.m. on April 1, the body of another 16-year-old girl was discovered inside a vehicle that was partly submerged in a body of water near Malauka Loop and Malauka Loop Trace in Ocklawaha.

It's unknown if the other two victims were also in the vehicle at some point.

Officials said the vehicle, whose make and model have not been released by detectives, belong to the first 16-year-old girl who was found roadside.

Lt. Mike Mongoluzzo, left, and Detective Ryan Stith listen to Sheriff Billy Woods on Tuesday during a press conference.

Woods said multiple persons of interest have been interviewed. He dismissed rumors of a fourth victim, urged people not to speculate, and encouraged anyone with relevant information to contact his agency.

He said those who live in the community where the bodies were found should not be fearful. As for to the victims' families, the sheriff said they have a "right to justice," and he assured the public that his agency will find the responsible party.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has information that may be of interest to investigators should call Detective Ryan Stith at (352) 368-3542. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-22 in your tip.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Sheriff Billy Woods briefs the press on SE Marion homicides