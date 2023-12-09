Third teenager charged with murder in October shooting
Another teenager, a 14-year-old, has been charged with murder after the deadly Charlotte shooting of Maurice Moore.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released the third arrest Friday night, stating officers arrested the teen on Thursday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The other two suspects facing murder charges are 15 and 13 years old.
All three teens are accused of murder in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Oct. 7 on Baltimore Avenue in south Charlotte.
None of the teen’s identities have been revealed due to their ages.
