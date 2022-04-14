Third Thursday shooting reported after victim showed up at Fort Worth hospital, police say

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man showed up at a Fort Worth hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.

The man was shot in the abdomen in the 1600 block of Cobb Park Drive and arrived at the hospital around 3:30 p.m.

Police said they don’t know who shot the 19-year-old.

A police spokesman did not share any other information about the shooting.

A police incident report, which provides preliminary information to officers responding to a scene, noted a caller told dispatchers the man was brought to the hospital in a silver Dodge Ram truck that fled the scene after the man was dropped off.

The incident report notes the 19-year-old was in trauma care, but neither the report nor the police statement included any information on his condition.

About an hour after the 19-year-old was shot, two more people were shot in the same part of town in what police are investigating as related shootings on Riverside Drive and Allen Avenue.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.