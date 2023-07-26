Third time’s the charm: serial liquor thief arrested after stealing $96 bottle of Hennessy

Investigators said a serial liquor thief has been caught after he was recorded on surveillance video stealing a $96 bottle of Hennessy.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office posted video of Christopher Solomon being taken into custody Tuesday, accused of stealing liquor from the same store at least three times.

The thefts happened at the Depot Package Store on Pio Nono Avenues in Macon, WGXA-TV reported.

An employee at the store told investigators that in the latest incident, Solomon wandered around the store for a bit and then slipped a $96 bottle of Hennessy into his book bag before taking off, the TV station reported.

That employee then showed deputies surveillance video of Solomon doing exactly what he said, WGXA reported.

In their Facebook post, deputies said this was the third time Solomon has done this at the same store.

Detectives told the TV station that Solomon was selling the liquor to someone else. He is now facing charges of criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting, burglary, and robbery.

