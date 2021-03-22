For a third time, judge rejects bail for Ghislaine Maxwell

FILE - In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference in New York. Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, claims a guard physically abused her at the federal prison in Brooklyn where she's being held. Maxwell's lawyer told a judge in a letter Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, that British socialite who has pleaded not guilty to recruiting girls for Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s, is losing weight, hair and her ability to concentrate and prepare for trial. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LARRY NEUMEISTER
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — For a third time, a judge rejected a bail package Monday aimed at freeing Ghislaine Maxwell as the ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein awaits trial on charges that she recruited teenage girls for him to sexually abuse.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan in Manhattan said in a written decision that nothing had changed since her previous two rulings in the matter.

Lawyers for the 59-year-old Maxwell, whose trial is set for July, argued that defense motions to dismiss the charges against her and an offer to renounce her U.K. and France citizenships were significant enough to assure the court she would show up for trial.

They also said she would have a retired federal judge provide oversight authority over her financial affairs. A Maxwell lawyer did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

“The Court’s assessment of the Defendant’s history and characteristics has not changed,” the judge wrote. “The Defendant continues to have substantial international ties, familial and personal connections abroad, substantial financial resources, and experience evading detection.”

As to the offer to renounce citizenships, the judge said “considerable uncertainty regarding the enforceability and practical impact of the renunciations cloud whatever relevance they might otherwise have to the Court’s assessment of whether the Defendant poses a risk of flight.”

She added: “And that same uncertainty — and the possibility that she will be able to successfully resist, or at least delay, extradition — incentivizes flight, particularly because of the Defendant’s substantial international ties.”

The judge noted that Maxwell, who is a U.S. citizen, wanted to retain control over $450,000 of her assets to cover living expenses, along with other assets, including jewelry and other personal property potentially worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“While those amounts may be a small percentage of the Defendant’s total assets, they represent a still-substantial amount that could easily facilitate flight," Nathan said.

The judge also said she continues to have concerns that Maxwell exhibited a “lack of candor regarding her assets when she was first arrested.”

Several weeks ago, the judge rejected a bail package in which lawyers for Maxwell offered to pledge $28.5 million toward bail, including $22.5 million belonging to Maxwell and her husband.

The lawyers also said Maxwell could remain in a New York City dwelling with armed guards who would ensure she would not flee.

Nathan noted that the sex abuse charges against Maxwell carry a presumption of detention that is unlike other cases in which bail is presumed to be a more likely outcome.

Last July, Maxwell was arrested at a $1 million New Hampshire estate where prosecutors claimed she was attempting to hide from law enforcement. Maxwell's lawyers have insisted that she went there to protect her family and herself against threats and to evade the scrutiny of the media.

Prosecutors claim Maxwell recruited at least three teenage girls in the 1990s for Epstein to sexually abuse and sometimes joined in the abuse. She has pleaded not guilty.

Epstein killed himself in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Trump lawyer Powell asks judge to toss voting machine company's $1.3 billion lawsuit

    Sidney Powell, a lawyer who advised President Donald Trump's campaign, asked a judge on Monday to throw out a $1.3 billion lawsuit accusing her of spreading false conspiracy theories about the November presidential election. Powell said in a filing in federal court in Washington that there was a "no basis" for the lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems Inc in January. Powell, represented by three lawyers, argued that claims she made about Denver-based Dominion were protected by the right to free speech under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

  • Japan charges Americans with helping Ghosn flee, jump bail

    Japanese prosecutors charged two Americans, Michael Taylor and his son Peter, Monday in the escape of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn to Lebanon, while he was out on bail. Tokyo District Prosecutors have been questioning the Taylors since they were extradited from the United States earlier this month. Prosecutors said the Taylors were formally charged with helping a criminal escape, although dates and other details of a trial were undecided.

  • Prince William to take up key Church of Scotland role in boost for the Union

    The Queen has reappointed the Duke of Cambridge to a key role in the Church of Scotland, in a move that comes at a critical time for the Union. The Duke was named Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland last year but the role was abandoned due to the pandemic. The position involves being the sovereign's personal representative at the week-long event dealing with church policies and procedures. The Duke was reinstated on Monday, Downing Street announced, and will travel to Scotland to attend this year’s general assembly in May on behalf of his grandmother. It will take place at the General Assembly Hall in Edinburgh. The commission granted by the Queen is specific to Scotland so the Lord High Commissioner must be present to perform the role. The Duke, known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, will make the opening and closing addresses at the Assembly and will report to the Queen on the proceedings. He will also carry out a number of official functions as the Lord High Commissioner. The Queen approved the appointment, which is made on the advice of Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Previous royal incumbents have included the Princess Royal, in 2017, the Earl of Wessex in 2014 and the Queen herself in 2002. The Duke, 38, takes over the role from Richard Scott, the 10th Duke of Buccleuch and 12th Duke of Queensberry. His appointment coincides with Ms Sturgeon’s renewed bid to break up the Union in the wake of Brexit, with the Scottish Government publishing a draft Bill for a second vote on independence. It proposes using the same question as that used in 2014: Should Scotland be an independent country? Voting would also be extended to include over 16s, who are generally thought to be more in favour of independence. It comes after Ms Sturgeon’s government twice tried to dissuade the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from visiting Scotland during their UK train tour before Christmas. The First Minister appeared less than impressed when asked at the time whether the trip had been in breach of her travel ban and declined to directly endorse it. Monarchs have sworn to maintain the Church of Scotland since the 16th century. The duty to “preserve the settlement of the true Protestant religion as established by the laws made in Scotland” was affirmed in the 1707 Act of Union between England and Scotland. In April, the Duke wrote to the Right Rev Colin Sinclair, the outgoing moderator of the Assembly, praising the work of the Church of Scotland. “It is heartening to see how the Church of Scotland, like so many other faith communities across the country, is re-inventing itself digitally to continue providing worship, support and guidance for your congregations,” he said.

  • Pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell moves to dismiss Dominion defamation suit

    Sidney Powell, the pro-Trump lawyer who spread baseless claims of election fraud, moved Monday to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against her.What she's saying: Powell argues in her motion that "no reasonable person" would conclude that her accusations of Dominion's election-rigging scheme "were truly statements of fact." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeShe claims that Dominion conducted a "well-orchestrated public relations campaign to save their business" and that allegations against her are "sparse."Her legal team also requested that the case be moved from D.C. to Texas if it isn't tossed out.The big picture: Dominion sued Powell for $1.3 billion in January over her conspiracy theories, one of which alleged without evidence that Dominion was part of a massive international communist plot to rig the election. Over 4,000 lawyers have signed an open letter calling on "bar disciplinary authorities" to investigate Powell's behavior.Read the full motion, via BuzzFeed News: Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Canada border agency nabs Scarborough, Ont. man in $1,000,000 gold jewelry smuggling operation

    The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced that a two-year investigation has led to the conviction of a Toronto man, and corporation, for smuggling gold jewelry into Canada.

  • Man charged with assaulting Capitol police officer Sicknick to remain in jail

    George Tanios, one of two men charged with assaulting Capitol Police officers during the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, was ordered by a judge on Monday to remain in jail until trial, BuzzFeed News reports. The big picture: Tanois and co-defendant Julian Khater were charged with using bear spray, which is highly dangerous to humans. The pair were charged with assaulting Capitol police, including fallen officer Brian Sicknick, though exact the cause of Sicknick's death is unknown. Khater was the one to deploy the spray on the officers. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.US District Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi on Monday said during his decision to leave Tanois behind bars said, "My obligation is to the safety of our community, and I don't think I've ever seen anything play out in a way that was more dangerous to our community," per Buzzfeed News. Prosecutors further argued that Tanois is a flight risk and that a tip alleged Tanois' family was planning to send him to Lebanon, if he was released. Khater is still in jail, too, but his status is pending a detention hearing. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • By this point, it seems the NCAA is actively choosing to disrespect women's basketball players

    Whether it's the facilities, the meals or the media access, college sports' governing body is favoring the men's tournament so much you have to wonder what's going on.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell loses third bid for bail

    A U.S. judge on Monday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's third request for bail, after the British socialite had offered to renounce her British and French citizenships if she were freed. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said Maxwell remained a "significant risk of flight" and that no conditions, including her proposed $28.5 million bail package, would reasonably assure she would show up in court. Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to charges she helped the financier Jeffrey Epstein recruit and groom three teenage girls for sex between 1994 and 1997, and lied about her role.

  • Scion of Billionaire Family Hunts for Cheap Assets in Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- The name Cisneros is synonymous with business acumen and opulence in the minds of Venezuelans old enough to remember the pre-Hugo Chavez years.Over generations, the billionaire family brought the Studebaker, Pepsi-Cola and department stores to the oil-rich country. It launched DirecTV in Latin America, ran beauty pageants, produced soap operas and owned banks, TV stations, ice-cream makers and brewers.Now, decades after having moved most of the family and its assets to the U.S. as Chavez was ramping up his socialist revolution, a new generation of Cisneros is scouring the ravaged economy for assets to buy on the cheap.Eduardo Cisneros, the grandson of patriarch Diego Cisneros, co-founded a private-equity fund in Florida that has raised over $200 million from investors, according to a filing with the SEC. The fund, called 3B1 Guacamaya Fund LP, has already used about $60 million of that cash to snap up Venezuelan businesses, including a paint maker, over the past year, according to several people with knowledge of the deals who asked not to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the matter.In making the plunge, Eduardo and his partner -- Rodrigo Bitar, the head of a boutique New York-based M&A shop -- are positioning themselves as early arrivals in what could prove to be a scramble to acquire choice assets in the once-wealthy nation at deeply discounted prices. After years of mismanagement that triggered a 70% decline in the size of the economy and drove millions of Venezuelans to flee, Chavez’s hand-picked successor, Nicolas Maduro, is slowly embracing free-market reforms to alleviate the crisis and consolidate his hold on power.Some local analysts are actually predicting the economy will grow in 2021 as Maduro loosens Covid restrictions. An expansion, no matter how tepid, would halt a string of seven straight years of economic contraction.“The opportunities for profit are immensely high in the first phase of economic recovery,” said Peter West, an economic adviser at London’s EM Funding. “But you also have to be an investor with high appetite for risk, willing to dip your toes in the water.”The 3B1 Guacamaya fund operates in the same Coral Gables, Florida, headquarters as Cisneros Corporation, a consulting service with “young, modern and creative professional leadership” founded by brothers Eduardo, Andres and Henrique, according to its website.The fund acquired a majority stake in publicly-listed paint maker Corimon CA. The company hasn’t reported results since 2015. Back then, it had 1,300 employees working in 190 stores in Venezuela and several other countries in Latin America.Calls and messages seeking comment from Eduardo Cisneros, Cisneros Corp. General Counsel Mark Lopez and Bitar weren’t returned. Corimon’s chief executive officer Esteban Szekely also didn’t respond to calls and messages seeking comment.As limited as the deals have been so far -- names of the other businesses acquired besides Corimon weren’t ascertainable -- Cisneros and Bitar have quickly become the talk of the small, tight-knit community of dealmakers and financiers in leafy eastern Caracas. Two-hundred million dollars may not go far in most financial capitals in the world, but in Venezuela’s atrophied M&A market, it makes the duo an immediate force.And their arrival has some of the locals speculating that the proverbial bottom to the economy and market that they’ve been waiting on for decades -- spanning all the way back to the collapse that followed the oil boom of the 1970s -- may finally be approaching.Hemmed in by U.S. sanctions, Maduro is overseeing a reform push that includes an ad-hoc dollarization of the economy following years of hyperinflation and stifling government controls. His regime has also begun to offload dozens of key state enterprises to private investors in exchange for a share of the revenue or products.While Chavez seized thousands of private companies, the Cisneros family managed to retain control of the businesses they kept in the country. Today, Venezuelans still drink the family’s Regional beer, use phone and data plans from its wireless provider Digitel and watch its TV station Venevision.Diego Cisneros, a Cuban immigrant who settled in Venezuela, started the business empire in the 1930s.His sons Gustavo and Ricardo -- who’s Eduardo’s father -- took control of the organization in 1970, and in the 1980s, the clan began an expansion outside of its home market, buying up U.S.-based sports equipment and baby product maker Spalding & Evenflo and a stake in the Spanish-language broadcaster Univision.In 2000, the family made Florida its base for the Cisneros Group and kept expanding across the Americas, first under the leadership of Gustavo and then his daughter Adriana Cisneros. There is no link between Cisneros Group and Cisneros Corp. or 3B1 Guacamaya, Miguel Dvorak, the COO of Cisneros Group, said in a statement.Back in Caracas, a newly-formed local association for private capital named Venecapital held an event earlier this month entitled: “Venezuela, back on the radar of international investors.”In it, speakers heralded Venezuela as the frontier market with the greatest potential, saying those who seize opportunities in the nation aren’t sitting around waiting for the regime change that never seems to come. They pointed to telecom, real estate and the gas and oil service sectors as attractive targets for foreign investors.Maduro’s government approved a so-called anti-blockade law in October, opening a path to increased foreign investment in the energy industry, which was nationalized in the 1970s.Last year, Scale Capital, a Chilean investment and management firm, reached a deal to acquire DirecTV’s operations in Venezuela for an undisclosed amount.Last year an international fund called Phoenix Global Investment bought food-producer Cargill’s assets in Venezuela, where it had operated for 34 years. In August 2019, a Chilean investor group bought the local branch of U.S.-based insurer Liberty Mutual Holding Co.“The main risk is to enter too early, before the right conditions are set,” EM Funding’s West said. “It’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which things get worse, at least in the short term.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia floods see swarming spiders and wet wallabies as animals seek refuge

    Animals including cows, snakes and spiders have been swept away in Australia's devastating floods.

  • 8 times Princess Anne proved she's the most interesting British royal

    Although Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth's daughter, is rarely talked about compared to other members of the family, she's one of the most rebellious royals.

  • Millions of travelers board flights amid pandemic spring break travel surge

    The TSA screened 1,543,115 travelers at U.S. airports Sunday, its busiest day since the day the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency.

  • Google Cloud hires Intel veteran to head its custom chip efforts

    There has been a growing industry trend in recent years for large-scale companies to build their own chips. As part of that, Google announced today that it has hired long-time Intel executive Uri Frank as vice president to run its custom chip division. With Frank, Google gets an experienced chip industry executive, who spent more than two decades at Intel rising from engineering roles to corporate vice president at the Design Engineering Group, his final role before leaving the company earlier this month.

  • $2.7 million raised for sons of Atlanta spa shooting victim

    Exceeding his goal of $20,000, Randy Park’s GoFundMe account created in his mother’s memory on Thursday to raise money himself and his brother, amassed more $2.7 million from almost 72,000 donors. Hyun Jung Grant, 51, was one of nine victims of an Atlanta-area shooting spree on Tuesday. “She was one of my best friends and the strongest influence on who we are today,” Park posted on the GoFundMe page.

  • Former Trump lawyer and ‘fixer’ Michael Cohen says he learned about startups in prison as he pleads for early release

    Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump’s ex-personal lawyer, said in a newly unsealed court document that he learned about startups in prison, as he pleaded to be released early from home confinement.

  • Trump ally Brooks due to announce whether he will run for U.S. Senate

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama, a close ally of former President Donald Trump who helped lead a Republican effort to challenge the 2020 presidential election results in Congress, is expected to announce on Monday whether he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022. Brooks - a staunch conservative who was scheduled to appear at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama, with former Trump adviser Stephen Miller - is seen as a potential favorite to replace Republican Senator Richard Shelby.

  • 'Sedition': A Complicated History

    As a shocked nation reacted to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by a pro-Trump mob trying to disrupt the certification of the presidential election, one word describing the chaos quickly rose to the top. “It borders on sedition,” then-President-elect Joe Biden said in his remarks to the nation. “This is sedition,” the National Association of Manufacturers said in a statement that accused President Donald Trump of having “incited violence in an attempt to retain power.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times And within the first hour of the attack, Merriam-Webster reported that “sedition” was at the top of its searches, ahead of “coup d’état,” “insurrection” and “putsch.” Sedition — Merriam-Webster defines it as “incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority” — is a word that echoes across American history, archaic yet familiar. Historically, charges of sedition have just as often been used to quash dissent (the Sedition Act of 1918, for example, made it illegal to “willfully utter, print, write, or publish any disloyal, profane, scurrilous, or abusive language about the form of the Government of the United States”) as they have to punish actual threats to government stability or functioning. But to many scholars and historians, the use of the word Jan. 6 — and the force of condemnation it conjured — was not misplaced. “Treason, traitor, terrorism, sedition — these are strong words with specific meanings that are often tossed aside in favor of their buzzword impact,” Joanne Freeman, a historian at Yale University and the author of “The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to the Civil War,” said in an email. “But meanings matter. And sometimes, those words apply.” What is “sedition"? Current federal criminal code defines “seditious conspiracy” as an effort by two or more people “to conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof.” That wording may emphasize force. But Geoffrey Stone, a legal scholar at the University of Chicago and the author of “Perilous Times: Free Speech in Wartime, From the Sedition Act of 1798 to the War on Terror,” said that, historically, sedition has been centrally a matter of speech. “Normally, it refers to speech that advocates action or beliefs that are designed to overthrow or undermine the lawful processes of government,” he said. “Actions like burning down a building, or assassinating someone — those are separate crimes.” As for those who rushed the Capitol on Jan. 6, he said, they might argue that what they were doing was protesting, which is protected under the First Amendment. “The problem is, they’ve gone beyond the bounds of what the First Amendment would protect as speech,” he said in an interview while the mob was still inside the building. “It does not protect trespassing, and what they are doing arguably goes beyond that. What they are doing is trying to prevent the government from functioning.” When did Americans start talking about “sedition”? Revolutionary America was awash with charges of sedition — against the British Crown. The idea of “sedition” as a crime against the new republic itself became entrenched in the American political lexicon in the 1790s. It was a time of intense partisan conflict, before the system of opposing parties — and the norm of peaceful transfer of power that was disrupted Wednesday — was established. The Alien and Sedition Acts, passed by the Adams administration in 1798, were intended to clamp down on the political enemies of the Federalists, Adams’ party, and weaken Thomas Jefferson’s Democratic-Republicans. The broader backdrop was a brewing conflict with post-Revolutionary France, and Federalists’ belief that Democratic-Republican criticism of their policies undermined national stability, and their fear that foreigners and immigrants, who leaned Democratic-Republican, would support France in a war. Under the law, journalists who criticized the administration were thrown in jail, immigrant voting rights were tightened and foreigners deemed “dangerous to the peace and safety of the United States” could be deported. “That took place in the context of an infant republic that was unsure of its place in the world,” Annette Gordon-Reed, a professor of history and law at Harvard, said. “This was all new: How do you protest? What effect does protesting have on government?” But “we’ve had almost 250 years now,” she continued. “We know the mechanisms for legitimate criticism, and they do not involve sabotaging the operations of government when those operations have been arrived at by lawful means.” Who was “seditious” in the early 19th century? Adams and the Federalists were defeated in the 1800 election, “not only because of the Sedition Act,” Freeman said, but because of what it represented — the Federalists’ “anti-democratic spirit generally.” Thomas Jefferson and the victorious Democratic-Republicans allowed the law to expire in 1802. But “sedition” remained a potent concept. And it was increasingly used against abolitionists and to block any efforts by African Americans, free or enslaved, to secure rights or otherwise challenge slavery and white supremacy. In 1832, after Nat Turner’s rebellion, Virginia passed a law against “riots, routs, unlawful assemblies, trespasses and seditious speeches by free Negroes or mulattoes,” who were to be whipped “in the same mode, and to the same extent” as rebellious slaves. Who charged “sedition” during the Civil War? As the sectional tensions over slavery intensified, charges of sedition flew in both directions. Southern slaveholders accused Northerners who opposed slavery of fomenting sedition and insurrection. And the words were lobbed at Southerners who gave speeches questioning the authority of the federal government, even before Abraham Lincoln’s election in 1860 prompted 11 Southern slaveholding states to secede and ultimately take up arms against the United States. “The language is just so strong in the literature of the period,” said Manisha Sinha, a historian at the University of Connecticut who studies abolitionism, the Civil War and Reconstruction. “These people were not just slaveholders, which was morally abhorrent, as abolitionists had been saying for ages. They were traitors who had committed sedition, insurrectionists who had tried to disrupt American democracy.” And during the war, charges of sedition also circulated within the North itself. When Lincoln suspended the right to habeas corpus, it was justified as a necessary response to threats posed by vocal critics of the war effort. Was Reconstruction destroyed by “sedition"? To many historians, the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 recalled a very specific history: the many white supremacist attacks on Black voting rights and legitimately elected governments during Reconstruction. In 1874, as part of a continuing effort to overthrow an elected biracial government, white militia members in Louisiana attempted to seize government buildings in New Orleans, then the capital, and install their own government, before ultimately being dislodged by federal troops. More straightforwardly successful was an 1898 coup d’état in Wilmington, North Carolina, when white businessmen and former Confederates conspired to dislodge a biracial government and gut Black economic power. The ensuing riot left scores of people dead and most of the city’s Black citizens stripped of voting rights for decades. There were numerous such episodes of violent white supremacist “redemption” across the South, many of which have only begun to be recounted honestly. And that historical echo was underlined by the spectacle of men with Confederate flags parading through the halls of the Capitol — a sight, many noted, that would have been unthinkable during the actual Civil War. “Sedition” may have captured the moment Jan. 6. But some historians question whether it is the most illuminating verbal touchstone, given its own complicated history. “To me, the better phrase is ‘vigilante anti-democratic paramilitary violence,” Greg Downs, a historian at the University of California, Davis, who studies Reconstruction, said. “It does what ‘sedition’ can keep us from doing: connect what’s happening today with what happened in American history. “When people say this doesn’t happen in America, they reveal their idealism but also their ignorance,” he said. “It has happened before. And it can happen again.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Katie Couric reveals why she wouldn't want to host 'Jeopardy!' full time

    The former TODAY co-anchor spent two weeks as a guest host on "Jeopardy!"

  • Photos Leaked by Texas Dem Reveal Inside of Overcrowded, Makeshift Border Patrol Facility

    New photos of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas reveal severe overcrowding in the makeshift shelter as the Biden administration struggles to handle a growing crisis at the border. Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) shared a series of photos of the soft-sided facility with Axios, telling the outlet that while each of the eight “pods” there has a 260-person occupancy, one pod held more than 400 unaccompanied male minors as of Sunday. Cuellar, who recently visited a shelter for children but did not tour that specific facility nor capture the photos himself, called them “terrible conditions for the children.” He called for the children to be moved more quickly into the care of the Department of Health and Human Services. Border Patrol agents are “doing the best they can under the circumstances” but are “not equipped to care for kids” and “need help from the administration,” he said. The photos offer a rare look at the deteriorating situation at the border, as the Biden administration has restricted media coverage at migrant housing facilities. CBP had 10,000 migrants in custody as of Saturday. Unaccompanied minors accounted for nearly half of those in custody. Thousands of migrants have been waiting for more than three days in border patrol facilities, according to the report. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week called the situation at the border “difficult” and said the administration is “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.” Cuellar said the U.S. has to “stop kids and families from making the dangerous trek across Mexico to come to the United States.” “We have to work with Mexico and Central American countries to have them apply for asylum in their countries,” he said. Mayorkas on Sunday underscored the Biden administration’s messaging to migrants that the southern border is closed, though he noted that it would not expel “vulnerable children.” “Our message has been straightforward and simple and it’s true: The border is closed,” he said. “We are expelling families, we are expelling single adults and we’ve made a decision that we will not expel young vulnerable children.” Mayorkas said that though the administration has warned migrants against seeking entry to the U.S. that border officials “will not expel into the Mexican desert, for example, three orphan children.” He also told CNN on Sunday that “a Border Patrol station is no place for a child” and the administration is “working around the clock to move these children out of the Border Patrol facilities into the care and custody of the Department of Health and Human Services that shelters them.”

  • If You’re Thinking About Using Cameo to Announce Your Divorce, Don’t (Guest Blog)

    I’ve been practicing matrimonial (divorce) law for over 30 years. As you can imagine, I’ve seen some pretty amazing things. Some are amazingly good and some are amazingly bad. Forgeries, kidnapping, stalking, abuse of all sorts. There are times when I wonder if there is any bottom to the pit of possible misbehavior. Most, if not all, of the poor choices are the product of anger, the desire for some level of vengeance — getting even. Each time I see it I am reminded of what I was once told: “Nothing done out of anger ever works out well.” I think that is true, basically, every time. The woman who returned her husband’s mail marked “deceased” ended up with creditors hounding her. The man who drained the gas out of his wife’s car prevented her from getting their child quickly to the doctor. The delivery of a dozen dead roses in a box that was opened by a child who asked, “Why did mommy send you dead flowers?” These things might feel good for the moment, but there are longer-term and unintended consequences. The same is true for using Cameo for delivering your break-up message. You’re not going out to eat, not going to the movies, not going on vacation so you have a few extra dollars in your pocket. So you think that blowing $100 or so having Kevin from “The Office” deliver your divorce notice would be entertaining and viscerally gratifying. I think it’s a mistake. [Editors note: Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath says he has been hired to do 15 Cameo breakups.] Also Read: What Is Cameo, the Platform Where 'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Earned $100,000 in 6 Days? First of all, if your goal is to incinerate thousands of dollars in fees in litigating because someone is so angry that they can’t separate their hurt feeling from their legal position, then this is the way to go. Using Cameo to deliver a message so painful, perhaps so unexpected and so life-changing compounds the hurt of the rejection in a stupid and callous way. You are guaranteeing that your soon-to-be former spouse will have an added layer of anger that will make it all the more difficult for the mature and calm discussion you need to have. I have litigated thousands of cases over my career and many of the knockdown, drag-out, bankrupting court fights occurred because people were so hurt and so vengeful that they just couldn’t help themselves. They believed they were seeking justice when all they were really trying to do is feel better. The courthouse will not make you feel better and starting off your divorce with a Cameo announcement almost assures you of a one-way ticket into court. If you want to truly feel better and hang on to your hard-earned resources for the benefit of yourself and your family, you should try to keep the temperature down and not throw gasoline on the fire. Secondly, being gratuitously hurtful could backfire in the event you have a dispute over the custody of your children. Deciding which parent is the best custodian for the children is probably the hardest decision a court is going to make. There really isn’t much science to it and there’s rarely any independent evidence. Judges are left to look for small nuggets which they will use to base a decision. They look to find something that will tell them which parent will be best able to support the children’s relationship with the other parent. Which parent will be sure that the children maintain a positive and loving relationship with the other parent? Which parent has the most respect for the other parent? Do you think that the judge will pick you after your spouse shows the Cameo video of the first statement you made — a joke that you used to tell your spouse, the mother or father of your children — that the marriage is over? These cases often turn on the discretion of the judge. Why would you load the proverbial gun and aim it at yourself? Read original story If You’re Thinking About Using Cameo to Announce Your Divorce, Don’t (Guest Blog) At TheWrap