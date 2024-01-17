For the third time this school year, Garinger High is coping with a student’s death

Daikwan Jedarren Deese, a 17-year-old Garinger High School student, has been identified as the victim of a deadly double shooting near Eastway Drive and Audrey Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report said a 15-year-old boy also sustained serious injury during the shooting and was transported to a hospital. Department spokesperson Michael Allinger said Wednesday the boy’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The report said officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon at 2:38 p.m. in East Charlotte. Deese was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was about a quarter of a mile away from Garinger High School.

Two other Garinger students have died this school year

Last month, a 14-year-old basketball player from Garinger was fatally shot in his home, and another student died in a car crash that hospitalized three other students.

On Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent a statement that mentioned the shooting, but did not identify Deese by name:

“Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of numerous young lives in our community due to gun violence. Just recently, we learned about the unfortunate loss of another CMS student, and a student sustaining injuries.

The district has successfully implemented numerous safety measures within our schools. These measures include: installing cameras, weapon detection systems, anonymous reporting systems, employing School Resource Officers (SROs), and staff training. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools remains committed to safe school campuses.”

The suspect is unknown at this time, the police report said. The case is active and the investigation is ongoing.

CMPD asks anyone with information to call 704-432-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

