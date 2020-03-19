For third time since Saturday, a fatal shooting plays out in a Charlotte parking lot

For the third time since Saturday, a fatal shooting has occurred in one of Charlotte’s parking lots, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The latest incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 9000 block of Nations Ford Road, near Arrwood Road, police said in a press release.

Investigators identified the victim as 25-year-old Michael Anthony King.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was pronounced deceased on scene,” the release said.

Police are looking for witnesses. Tips can be offered via 704-432-TIPS or at 704-334-1600.

The case is one of three fatal shootings reported in a Charlotte parking lot since Saturday.

A 19-year-old was shot and killed late Saturday at a South End apartment community north of Marie G. Davis Middle School, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Police identified the victim as Antwon Risher.

On Monday, one man was killed and another man was wounded in the parking lot of a north Charlotte apartment community, CMPD reported. The victim was identified by CMPD as 24-year-old Tevonte Laquan Epps. A teenager has been charged in the case.