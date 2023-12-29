Third time's a charm: Pinson returns to lead Palm Beach Board of Realtors

Been there, done this.

So it is with real estate broker John D. Pinson, who was sworn in this month as the new president of the Palm Beach Board of Realtors.

It’s the third time Pinson has held the role since he joined the organization in 1987. Principal of John D. Pinson Inc., he served as president in 2017 and 2022.

Pinson and his fellow officers were sworn in during annual holiday luncheon at the Sailfish Club of Florida sponsored by the organization, which will mark its 75th anniversary in 2024.

“We have a crop of new and younger people on the board, and it’s really exciting,” Pinson told the agents, brokers, affiliate members and guests at the Dec. 6 event.

The new roster of officers includes President-Elect Sabra Kirkpatrick of Brown Harris Stevens, Vice President Jonathan Duerr of Compass Florida, Secretary Victoria Brewer of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and Treasurer John F. Cregan of Sotheby’s International Realty.

J.B. Edwards and Jonathan Duerr

John O. Pickett III of Brown Harris Stevens assumed the title of past president when he passed the gavel to Pinson, who, in turn, praised Pickett for his work over the past year.

Pinson described how Pickett quickly rallied agents and brokers in May to oppose an unanticipated measure floated by the Town Council to pause some new construction projects on the island during the town’s ongoing review of zoning regulations.

“John jumped on it,” Pinson said.

In the end, the Town Council agreed the so-called “zoning in progress” measure would conflict with a new state law and dropped the matter at the same meeting it was to have been considered.

Ronnie Hasozbek-Garcia and Victoria Brewer

As usual, Gary Nagle, the board’s longtime attorney, conducted the swearing-in ceremony. Administering the oath of office, he quipped that he was doing so “by the authority vested in me by no one in particular.”

In addition to the officers, Nagle swore in as directors Andrew G. Barbar of Keller Williams Palm Beach Island, J.B. Edwards of Sotheby’s International Realty, Simon Isaacs of Simon Isaacs Real Estate and Ronnie Hasozbek-Garcia and David “Hilll” Scaff Jr., both of Premier Estate Properties.

