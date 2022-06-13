Third time's the charm? Somerset back to the drawing board in town administrator search

SOMERSET — The Board of Selectmen’s two top choices to be Somerset’s next Town Administrator have now both turned down the job.

The town has not had a permanent town administrator since November of 2021, when former Town Administrator Richard Brown retired. Michael Gallagher, who previously served as town administrator in North Attleboro, has been filling in on an interim basis.

In May, the board voted to extend an offer of employment to current Uxbridge Town Administrator Steven Sette to fill the vacancy in Somerset. But that fell through when Uxbridge offered to raise his salary to $175,000.

Next, selectmen opted to hire former Bourne Town Administrator Thomas Guerino, who was their second favorite during the interview process.

But on June 8, Chair Allen Smith said during a selectmen meeting that Guerino was also no longer interested.

“At this point, Mr. Guerino has opted to withdraw from the opportunity based on just not being able to come to terms on a contract,” Smith said.

Taking a bow: After more than 30 years at Durfee, this theater and music teacher is retiring

Smith said he is discussing their options with Municipal Resources, Inc., the consulting company the town hired find candidates for the position.

“We’ve got a couple of different options that we’re gonna head down that path and hopefully still have someone in place prior to Mr. Gallagher’s time to have to leave us due to pension restrictions that he has,” he said.

Brown's most recent contract, which he signed in 2018 and renewed in 2020, was for $147,500 per year.

Major fire: A fire destroyed a three-decker on Alden Street. Here's how to help its residents

Audrey Cooney can be reached at acooney@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Two candidates turn down job of Somerset town administrator