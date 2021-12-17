Third trial for Tywaine Perry set for April

Dec. 17—ANDERSON — Tywaine Perry's trial on charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with a 2016 shooting has been set for April 11.

Last month a Madison Circuit Court Division 6 jury deadlocked on reaching a verdict with Judge Mark Dudley declaring a mistrial.

Dudley set the new trial date Thursday and took under advisement a request from defense attorney Spenser Benge to set bond for Perry's possible release.

Perry was arrested in January 2017 in connection with the shooting death of Carlson Conn and the wounding of Marcus Prickett.

Perry, 22, is charged in the Dec. 8, 2016 shooting death of Carlson Conn and wounding Marcus Prickett in the arm in the house the two men shared in the 24 block of Lincoln Street.

This will be the third trial for Perry.

The key testimony during the trial in which the jurors deadlocked on reaching a verdict was that of Prickett, the only eyewitness to the shooting.

Prickett testified that Perry opened the door to the house he shared with Conn, asked where Conn was and displayed a gun. Prickett said he left the living room and went to a bedroom.

A disputed point during the trial was a letter Prickett sent to the court in 2019 in which he stated he lied and could not identify the shooter.

Prickett testified that Perry wrote the letter and he copied it. A state witness testified that she placed money in Prickett's jail commissary account at the direction of Perry.

Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Kopp in his closing remarks said Prickett made inconsistent statements and wrote the letter because he was intimidated after being threatened while in jail on an armed robbery charge.

His first trial started on Aug. 10 with the selection of a jury, but the next day Dudley declared a mistrial when it was discovered that people were talking to the jurors about the case.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.