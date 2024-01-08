Third trial: Vonville again sentenced to 20 to 40 years for 2009 stabbing

Philip Vonville was sentenced Monday by Monroe County Judge Jonathan Mark to 20 to 40 years in prison for the murder of Christopher Hernandez, the same sentence he was previously given for the 2009 stabbing.

Vonville, 43, was found guilty of third-degree murder in his second retrial in October. He represented himself under the observation of attorney Robert Saurman.

Vonville’s initial trial in 2010 ended with a guilty verdict, but he was granted a retrial in 2019 considering then-President Judge Ronald E. Vican’s jury instruction, “You may infer any inference of guilt from the fact that he did not testify in his own defense,” which violated Vonville’s Fifth Amendment right to stay silent.

He was initially retried in 2020, but a juror looking up information about the case resulted in a mistrial being declared.

Third trial: Christopher Hernandez's family reacts to Vonville conviction

In 2009, Vonville stabbed 19-year-old Hernandez while Hernandez was in his truck at Vonville’s fiancée’s mother's property, where Vonville was living at the time.

Vonville believed that his fiancée was cheating on him with Hernandez, a claim she denied during the retrial.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Philip Vonville gets same sentence as in 2010 for stabbing murder