A third Trump co-defendant has struck a plea deal in Georgia

The News

Kenneth Chesebro, a former Donald Trump campaign attorney, has struck a plea deal with prosecutors in Georgia just before his trial was set to start.

Chesebro was accused of coordinating the slate of fake Republican electors who falsely affirmed that Trump won the 2020 election in Georgia.

He was indicted alongside Trump and 18 other co-defendants in August and charged with racketeering and six conspiracy charges.

Cheseboro pleaded guilty Friday to one felony count of conspiracy to file false documents. He is set to serve five years probation, pay $5,000 restitution, and write an apology letter to the citizens of the state of Georgia. He must also testify truthfully at future trials in the case.

He took a plea deal the day after former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell pleaded guilty in the same case. They were about to stand trial together starting next week, since they had both requested speedy trials.