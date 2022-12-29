Third victim dies after Christmas Eve shootings in Columbus, coroner says

A third man shot in Columbus on Christmas Eve has died, authorities said Wednesday night.

Jewel Dantzler, 18, was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital at 4:18 a.m., said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan said Dantzler, an organ donor, had been on life support to maintain his organs for collection.

Dantzler and Tamareious Miller, 24, were shot about 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Bunker Hill Road, Bryan said. Columbus police have released no details on the assault.

A third man was killed Saturday in another shooting:

Zayveion Aimir Walton, 18, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk outside the 29th Street Gym, 501 29th St., when police were called there around 9 a.m., authorities said.

Walton was pronounced dead there at 9:33 a.m., Bryan said.

Police asked that anyone with information on Walton’s shooting contact Sgt. Antrellis Williams at 706-225-4329, or the department’s homicide unit at 706-225-3161.