Third victim of Vestavia church shooter dies; all 3 were senior citizens

Jun. 17—A victim who was wounded by a gunman Thursday at a church in Vestavia Hills has died, bringing the death toll to three, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody immediately after the incident at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church at 6:22 p.m. Thursday, Vestavia Hills Police Capt. Shane Ware said.

The suspect was identified Friday in Birmingham media reports as Robert Findlay Smith, age 70 or 71, of the Cahaba Heights area.

Vestavia Hills is about 15 minutes southeast of Birmingham. It is about an hour southwest of Anniston.

The victims were identified Friday morning. They were Walter Rainey, 84, of Irondale; Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham; and Jane Pounds, 84, of Hoover.

"The suspect acted alone, there is no threat to the community," a police statement said.

Rev. Doug Carpenter, who founded the church in 1973 and retired in 2005, said the suspect was sitting alone at a table during a potluck dinner and was invited to join others. He called himself "Mr. Smith."

"Mr. Smith" refused to join them and later pulled out a handgun and shot three people, al.com quoted Carpenter as saying. He added that no one at the church knew the suspect.

Jim Musgrove, a church member, hit the shooter with a chair and wrestled the gun away from him, Carpenter said.

There were about 25 people at the potluck dinner, Carpenter said.

Multiple law enforcement and fire and rescue agencies responded.

Ware said assistance came from Mountain Brook and Hoover police, the Jefferson and Shelby County sheriff's offices, FBI, ATF and U.S. Marshals Service.

The church is located at 3775 Crosshaven Dr. in the Cahaba Heights area of Vestavia Hills.

A spokesperson for Episcopal Diocese of Alabama and the church's bishop office said all members of church staff were safe.

"We are praying for healing and safety for all of those affected," Rev. Kelley Hudlow told Birmingham TV station WVTM, Channel 13. "We know this is a traumatic thing thayt has happened to our church and community."

Story continues

Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., said the shooting happened down the street from where he lives.

"This is just 1.5 miles from our house, 1 mile from where our kids went to school," Jones tweeted. "Across the street from where Louise gets groceries. This one might not count as a 'mass shooting' but it hits close to home. Tonight we're sending prayers, tomorrow we act."

Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement that she was shocked by the loss of life.

"We want to offer our prayers for the victim's family, the injured and the entire church community," Ivey said in a statement.

"I am glad to hear the shooter is in custody. This should never happen — in a church, in a store, in the city or anywhere. We continue to closely monitor the situation."

Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry released a statement on the city's Facebook page.

"With the tragic news that has broken this evening, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the victims of this evening's shooting at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church," Curry said.

"I would also like to offer thanks on behalf of myself and our Vestavia Hills residents to the first responders from all agencies who have worked tirelessly since this incident began," Curry added.

The church is located in a part of Vestavia Hills with several other places of worship.

"I'm overwhelmed. And saddened. I've dealt with a lot of sadness but never anything like this. Just unprovoked," Huey Gardner, rector at St Mary's on the Highlands, a sister church, told Alabama Media Group.

Police continued to investigate Friday.