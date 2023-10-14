Third White House Tribal Youth Forum Set for First Week of November

The Center for Native American Youth (CNAY), United National Indian Tribal Youth (UNITY) Inc., and the White House announced on Friday the third annual White House Tribal Youth Forum.

The White House Tribal Youth Forum is scheduled for the first week in November. The exact date and time will be shared as soon as it is confirmed.

The forum began in 2021 during the first year of the Biden-Harris administration to create dialogues around key policies and issues facing Native youth and their communities throughout the country. The 2023 forum promises to build on the two previous forums.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Click here to sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"We're thrilled about our Native youth leaders, who are poised to have meaningful dialogue with leaders at the White House. Our Native youth are passionate about their fellow youth and their communities,” Mary Kim Titla, Executive Director for UNITY said. “They're enthusiastic about not just expressing their primary concerns but also offering solutions. Elevating the youth voice benefits everyone involved, creating a mutually beneficial outcome.”

During the Tribal Youth Forum, Native youth will be in discussion with leaders in the Biden-Harris Administration on topics including mental health, climate, boarding schools, Indian Child Welfare, substance prevention, and more. CNAY and UNITY are proud to work together to bring Native youth to our nation’s capital.

In a statement released on Friday, White House officials said the forum provides a unique opportunities for the Administration to hear directly from Native youth about their priorities and the incredible contributions they are making in their communites.

“The Center for Native American Youth is excited for this incredible opportunity for our Native youth to work alongside the Administration on issues they care about,” said Nikki Santos, Executive Director for CNAY. “Native youth from across the country are uniquely positioned to bring impactful and informed change to policies that impact their communities and their futures, and the White House Tribal Youth Forum is an opportunity to voice their solutions.”





About the Author: "Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at editor@nativenewsonline.net. "

Contact: news@nativenewsonline.net