Third woman attacked, sexually assaulted at an Orange County bus stop, deputies say

Orange County deputies are searching for a man following a third attack at a bus stop in the last few weeks.

The latest attack happened Saturday morning near Hiawassee Road and Hennepin Boulevard.

Investigators warn people, especially women, not to be outside alone at night.

In the recent attacks, deputies said the suspect had a gun and was wearing a mask.

It is unclear if the man from this attack is the same man who assaulted two women earlier this month.

On Feb. 2, at another bus top on Hiawassee Road and River Oaks Drive, deputies said two women had a similar situation.

In that case, the women were robbed and sexually assaulted.

Eyewitness News talked to neighbors back then, who said they often saw people coming in and out of the woods behind the bus stop.

The two women in that first attack described the suspect as around 5 foot 4 inches tall. Deputies have not made any arrests yet.

“I hope they catch the person because it’s still out there,” Monica Dolph said.

People said they will now consider changing their plans for children walking home from school.

“Now I’m going to be careful with them (and) not to let them walk by themselves,” Dolph said.

Robert Evans said you have to be careful.

“As far as I’m concerned, if they got to take a bus, I would tell them you go to get some other transportation,” Evans said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has added extra patrols and asks people who see something suspicious to call 911.

See a map of the scene below:

