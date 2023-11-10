Third woman charged with terror offence over Hamas banner at protest

Officials said the woman's banner indicated she is a supporter of the banned terror group Hamas - Paul Grover

A third woman has been charged under the Terrorism Act after images of paragliders were displayed at a pro-Palestine march in central London.

Noimutu Olayinka Taiwo, 27, of south London, was charged on Thursday with carrying or displaying an image displaying a paraglider to arouse reasonable suspicion that she is a supporter of banned organisation Hamas in Whitehall on Oct 14.

This follows the charging of two other women for the same offence as part of the same investigation.

All three are to appear as “co-defendants” at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, police said.

Commander Dominic Murphy, of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “On this case and others, officers are working tirelessly to investigate alleged offences linked to protest activity, and take action when there is evidence of criminality.

“We will continue to work with the Crown Prosecution Service to bring charges against people suspected of committing offences that encourage hate, and are harmful to communities.”

