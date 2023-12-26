A third of young people can’t wait to resell unwanted Christmas gifts

A third of young people are planning to sell unwanted Christmas presents online, research suggests.

That drops to one in six of all ages (16 per cent) who are planning to list gifts on resale websites, according to Barclays.

Nearly three in 10 (29 per cent) 18 to 34-year-olds plan to sell gifts in this way, the survey found.

The most likely unwanted items are clothes, shoes and accessories; children’s toys and games; and beauty products.

Meanwhile, festive sales shoppers expect to spend £253 on average – £24 more than in 2022, the survey found.

And 30 per cent planned to browse second-hand sites for bargains.

Karen Johnson, head of retail at Barclays, said: “The emphasis on second-hand buying and selling reflects both a savvy approach to spending as well as a broader societal awareness of the need for more mindful consumption.”

Common reasons for selling on a gift

About 2,000 people across the UK were surveyed by Opinium in November and December.

A survey in January showed that one in six people had either resold or were planning to resell items bought for them at Christmas.

Research by Yodel found that the most common reason for selling on a gift was to help with the cost of living (27 per cent) while 24 per cent returned gifts that did not suit their personal style, 22 per cent resold gifts they could not return or exchange, and 18 per cent resold gifts where they had been bought two of the same present.

Last year’s survey also showed that younger people were much more likely to sell gifts than older relatives, with just 3 per cent of those aged 55 or over saying they would be doing so.

