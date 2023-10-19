Third youth charged with Luton murder of Ashraf Habimana

A third teenage boy has been charged with murdering a sixth form student.

Ashraf Habimana, 16, was stabbed on Nunnery Lane, Luton, on 29 September and died soon after in hospital.

Another teenage boy suffered serious injuries during the incident, which happened at about 19:00 BST.

Bedfordshire Police said a 17-year-old from Luton had been charged with murder, attempted murder, violent disorder and possession of a bladed article in connection with the attack.

Officers had already charged two other teenagers, also 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, with murder, attempted murder and violent disorder.

Ashraf was a student at Luton Sixth Form College.

Det Insp Graham Newton, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "We can all play our part in tackling knife crime and getting justice for Ashraf and his family.

"If you have any information which can help with our inquiries, no matter how small, please report it."

