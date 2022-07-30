Third youth held on assault charges for Walmart shooting south of Bellingham

A 17-year-old Mount Vernon juvenile sought after an earlier shooting at Walmart that injured five people was arrested Friday, July 29, during a traffic stop, according to Mount Vernon police.

The unnamed youth was booked into Skagit County Juvenile Detention on five counts of first-degree assault, according to the news release from Lt. Dave Shackleton.

Investigators initially determined that three male juvenile gang members had a confrontation with rival gang members in the store, according to an earlier report in The Bellingham Herald.

A 16-year-old Mount Vernon juvenile was booked Sunday, July 24, after turning himself in and another surrendered Friday, July 22, after warrants were served at two locations in Mount Vernon.

A 72-year-old male customer and a 24-year-old male employee of the store, along with a 19-year-old man suspected to be involved in the incident, were taken to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment for their injuries.

Officers were called at approximately 9:50 p.m. July 17, to the Walmart in the 2300 block of Freeway Drive for a report that there had been shots fired inside the building, according to police. The store is located approximately 30 miles south of Bellingham.