Thirsty man jailed for attacking Coke machine that gave wrong drink, Florida cops say

A man craving a soda ended up in a Florida jail after his confrontation with a vending machine caused $1,500 in damage, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at a hotel in Dundee, about 60 miles east of Tampa, when a 33-year-old guest “thirsted for a nice refreshing beverage,” according to a news release.

“He went to the Coca-Cola vending machine to purchase a refreshment, but the machine dispensed the wrong kind,” the sheriff’s office reported.

“He attempted to get his money back from the machine, but the machine refused,” the sheriff’s office said. “This infuriated (the suspect), so he punched the machine repeatedly, eventually breaking a hole in it. Despite (the) violence, the machine failed to provide a refund. (He) stormed away.”

Soda vending machines cost between $3,000 and $5,000, according to Vending Group.

A witness to the destruction helped deputies find the Polk County man the next day, and he “confirmed that he caused the damages and admitted that he has some anger issues,” the sheriff’s office said.

He was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief, officials said.

The department’s May 15 Facebook post about the incident has gotten nearly 1,000 reactions and comments as of May 18, including from some people who said they, too, had been scammed by vending machines.

“I’ve had moments with vending machines. They ate my money, gave me the wrong product or nothing at all,” one man wrote. “Attacking one doesn’t accomplish anything positive. They won’t give up the money.”

