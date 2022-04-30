Thirsty thieves break into beer truck during early morning delivery, police say

Memphis police are looking for two thieves they say stole beer from a truck while the driver was making an early morning delivery.

The theft happened around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 6000 Block of Mount Moriah Road Extended.

According to police, a gold or tan SUV pulled up to the beer truck while the driver was making a delivery.

The front passenger got out and cut the locks off of the passenger side of the beer truck, investigators said.

Then two people unloaded beer from the box truck and put it into the SUV before driving away.

Police believe they were driving a 2006-2010 Ford Explorer that is tan or gold with a black front hood and fenders.

One of the suspects was a man, but police couldn’t see the second person well enough to identify whether they were a man or a woman.

If you have any information about this theft, you’re asked to contact Ridgeway Station Sgt. A. Bishop at 901-636-4540.

