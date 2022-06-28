Thirsty thieves fill up laundry baskets with stolen liquor at Memphis store, police say

Memphis Police are looking for a group of thirsty thieves who stole baskets full of liquor from Kimbrough’s Liquor early Friday morning.

Police said that the men pulled up to the store on Union Avenue and used a sledgehammer to break the front door.

Video surveillance released by police shows one man holding the sledgehammer while two more carry white laundry baskets.

Once inside, the thieves can be seen ransacking the store with one man even shaking what appears to be a wine cabinet.

Once the baskets were filled with an assortment of liquor, police said the group took off in a white Infiniti with temporary tags and a grat two-door Kia sedan with no tags.

If you have any idea who these men are or where they can be found, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: