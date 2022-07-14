Thirsty thieves steal over $7,000 worth of liquor from Memphis store, police say

Ten people smashed their way into a liquor store early Tuesday morning and made off with more than $7,000 worth of alcohol, according to Memphis Police.

Police said the burglary happened at Charlie’s Wine and Spirits on Kirby Whitten Road around 2 a.m. on July 12.

According to police, the thieves used a sledgehammer to smash in the store’s front window.

The burglars made off with about $7,500 worth of stolen liquor, police said, taking off in a four-door car and a white Infiniti.

If you have any idea who was responsible for this crime, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

