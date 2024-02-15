Thirteen of 26 Russian cruise and ballistic missiles shot down in early morning attack on Ukraine

Thirteen out of 26 Russian missiles of various types were shot down in the early morning attack on Ukraine, the country’s Air Force reported on Telegram on Feb. 15.

In particular, the enemy launched:

12 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles launched by strategic bombers

Six Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles

Two Kalibr cruise missiles

Four Kh-59 guided

Two S-300 surface-to-air missiles

Of these, Ukrainian Air and Defense Forces intercepted:

Eight Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles

One Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile

Two Kalibr cruise missiles

Two Kh-59 guided missiles

Explosions were heard in several Ukrainian cities, including Dnipro, Zaporizhzhya, Lviv, and Khmelnytskyi, after Russia launched its latest mass missile attack on Ukraine early on Feb. 15, local authorities reported on Telegram.

At least three people were injured in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. One infrastructure facility was hit, according to Mayor Andriy Sadovyi. A school and several residential buildings were also damaged by the blast wave.

All missiles flying towards the Ukrainian capital were shot down on approach.

Six people were injured, four of them hospitalized, as explosions were reported in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya, according to the city's mayoral secretary, Anatoly Kurtev.

An “infrastructure object” there was hit, confirmed the city’s military administration head, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram. An educational institution, apartment buildings, and a trade facility were also damaged, with reports of damage to windows and roofs.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were also targeted in Dnipropetrovsk oblast.

Two people were injured in the western Ukrainian Khmelnytskyi oblast.

