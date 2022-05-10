Thirteen Boys Arrested In Egypt After Being Accused Of Harassing Female Tourists At Giza Pyramids

Egyptian authorities arrested a group of 13 teenage boys after accusing them of harassing female tourists at Giza Pyramids. The event took place over the Eid holiday at the popular Egyptian tourist attraction.

A 35-second-long video clip showing a large group of teenagers following and trying to take pictures of the women circulated on social media.

The boys, aged between 13 and 15 years old, claimed they intended to talk and take pictures with the women without harassment, according to the interior ministry statement on Saturday. According to the prosecution statement, the boys will be held at a juvenile detention center until the investigation is complete.

The statement did not provide any details about the tourist women.

The video showing the teens harassing female tourists at Giza Pyramids, Cairo

The video, filmed by a tour guide, shows the teenagers harassing female tourists at Giza pyramids by following them, trying to take pictures and even pushing them close. One of the women tries to push a boy away after another appears to touch her from behind.

The video, published on a WhatsApp group for tour guides, eventually circulated on social media. There is mass outrage since the video’s circulation in Egypt and beyond.

تحرش جماعي بسائحات في الأهرامات في مصر

وظهرت سائحتان في مقطع الفيديو ، في منطقة الهرم وهما في حالة خوف وتوتر شديد بعد أن اقترب منهما عدد كبير من الصبية ، للتحرش بهما ، ولم يتركوهما واستمروا في السير خلفهما رغم محاولات السائحتين الهرب منهم. pic.twitter.com/LFGkqWiJxm — محمد سالم (@Mahamdsalem36) May 6, 2022

In the clip, the guide describes the scene of the Egyptian boys “running after the foreigners” and says repeatedly “I want this video to reach the Minister of Tourism”.

The tourist women did not file a complaint against the teenage boys. Egypt’s Tourism and Antiquities Police confirmed on Friday that the video had been reviewed and prompted an inquiry.

If charged, the boys will be tried before a juvenile court.

Egypt officially criminalised sexual harassment in 2014 and since stepped up efforts in recent years to protect women from crimes of this nature.

Authorities have increased penalties for sexual harassment, which is now punishable with up to five years in prison. Recently they committed to intensified efforts to combat harassment and violence at tourist sites.

