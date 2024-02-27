Thirteen face charges in shooting that killed Tallahassee woman after alleged rapper feud

Over a year later, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office arrested 13 people Friday in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a Tallahassee woman.

Princess Tolliver, 31, was killed and five other women were injured Jan. 16, 2023, following a Jackboy rap concert at The Barn in Sanford, SCSO Sheriff Dennis Lemma said during a Monday press conference. The victims left the concert in a sprinter van and were driving on County Road 46A when a caravan of six cars shot at them.

But none of the women was the intended target.

"Ms. Tolliver has been in our area and was in our area for the weekend, and she was simply out that night, enjoying time with her friends, enjoying a concert," Lemma said. "Her murder was the result of the criminal, total disregard for human life."

SCSO detectives believe that "the likely motive for the incident" is a feud between Jackboy and Kodak Black, another famous rapper, Lemma said. The shooters thought Jackboy was a passenger in the van.

Kodak Black

Black isn't currently facing charges in Seminole County, Lemma said, and the law enforcement agency doesn't have any evidence that he's directly linked to the crime.

"I want to express our deepest condolences to the victims and, in particular, Princess Tolliver's family as they continue to grieve her loss," he said. "While these arrests do not bring your daughter back, I hope that you're able to find some solace in knowing that the suspects are now in the hands of the justice system."

Tolliver attended Leon High School and most recently worked at Florida State University. She was hired in November 2019 as a part-time security aid, FSU spokesperson Amy Farnum-Patronis told the Tallahassee Democrat in a previous article. Three years later, she began working as a parking visitor attendant for the university.

Her grandmother Barbara Flynn-Tolliver told WESH 2, a TV station, shortly after Princess' death that "she was a very outgoing young lady. A very sweet person. Lovable person."

"She would do anything to help her other sisters. She had three other sisters. They were very, very close," Flynn-Tolliver told the outlet. "Never dreamed something like this would happen to one of my grandchildren."

Her death isn't the first time the Tallahassee community has endured violence tied to Kodak Black. In Feb. 2022, two men were injured in a shooting after Black performed at an area nightclub. A year before that, in April 2021, Black's security guard was shot and seriously injured outside a McDonald's on Dewey Street that the rapper and his crew were getting food at.

Arrest roll call

The 13 people arrested in connection to the shooting are members of a well-known street gang in Seminole County called On Top Forever, which is a branch of the national street gang Crips, the sheriff said.

Rovonte Daniels, 29: first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree premeditated murder, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and racketeering.

Trayvon Whittaker, 22: first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree premeditated murder, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and racketeering.

Ryquaries Davis, 24: first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree premeditated murder, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, electronic communication promoting a criminal gang and racketeering.

Robin Hickmon Jr., 31: first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree premeditated murder, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, electronic communication promoting a criminal gang and racketeering.

Quardarius Holley, 27: first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree premeditated murder, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, electronic communication promoting a criminal gang and racketeering.

Jaquan Watson, 23: first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree premeditated murder, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, electronic communication promoting a criminal gang and racketeering.

John Williams, 21: first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree premeditated murder, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, electronic communication promoting a criminal gang and racketeering.

Jah’Michael Wright, 24: first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree premeditated murder, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, electronic communication promoting a criminal gang and racketeering.

Alvarez Cosby, 26: first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree premeditated murder, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, electronic communication promoting a criminal gang, directing activities of a criminal gang and racketeering.

Thallas Inman, 22: first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree premeditated murder, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, grand theft auto and racketeering.

Darling Siplin, 25: first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree premeditated murder, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, grand theft auto and racketeering.

Daneka Hair, 26: perjury in prosecution of capital offense

Valarie Smith, 23: accessory after the fact to a capital felony

Trevon Law, 25: Once Law is arrested, he will be charged with first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree premeditated murder, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and racketeering.

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Jackboy, Kodak Black feud listed as motive for Florida woman's murder