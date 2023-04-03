Thirteen year old caught in the crossfire of Woonsocket gunfight, injured

A 13-year-old boy in a passing car was injured during a gunfight Saturday afternoon in Woonsocket, according to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates.

The police believe the two men exchanged about 20 shots near a towering former Catholic church at Cumberland and Locust streets, Oates said.

Riding on Cumberland Street with his father and a 14-year-old friend around 2:30 p.m., the boy was struck in the arm by either a bullet fragment or a shard of glass when a bullet struck the car, according to Oates.

"It's a heavily traveled road. It's fortunate that the 13-year-old boy wasn't hurt worse and nobody else was hurt," Oates said.

The boy was taken for treatment to Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, which is where the police say they arrested one of the shooters who'd gone to the hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg, Oates said.

Gerald B. Ware, 49, of Woonsocket faces three counts of felony assault, as well as multiple firearms charges, including carrying a gun without a license and firing in a compact area, according to Oates. He was arraigned Sunday morning and held at the Adult Correctional Institutions for a District Court arraignment.

The Woonsocket police are still trying to find the other shooter, Oates said. The police believe the two men knew each other and were feuding.

The area where the shooting happened has a lot of residences, in addition to heavily traveled streets, Oates said. The nearby former St. Ann's Church, a Renaissance style church with two towers built in 1913, was closed in 2000 and now houses the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center.

"It could have been worse," Oates said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Woonsocket shooting leaves 13 year old in passing car injured