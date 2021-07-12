Thirteen-year-old shot dead in New York gang attack

Jaryan Elliot was killed outside Angels Cafe in the Bronx (ABC7-NY)

A 13-year-old boy has been shot and killed in the latest outbreak of gun violence in New York City this weekend.

The victim, Jaryan Elliot, was attacked outside a Bronx cafe close to his home on Sunday afternoon.

According to the New York Times, Elliot was standing outside Angels Cafe when a gunman drove up in a dark car, got out, and shot him in the chest and the leg. About eight rounds were fired, according to witnesses.

A cafe worker said: “He came in, fell and died in the restaurant. We didn’t see what happened, though.”

Police officials say the killing was gang-related, and believe Elliot was the intended target of the shooting. The person he was standing with was not shot.

Officials expressed shock at the violence, particularly at the victim’s young age.

City Councilman Oswald J Feliz tweeted:’ A 13 year old ... We have to get serious and smarter on crime! We cannot and will not continue to lose our children!’

He told the New York Times: “People are very very concerned about crime in their neighbourhoods. Crime is rising.”

According to the NYPD’s crime figures, there have been 765 shooting incidents so far this year, with 886 shooting victims.

Chief Rodney Harrison, the chief of department of the New York Police Department, tweeted: “Gang violence is plaguing #NYC and has to stop.” He went on to ask anyone with information on the shooter to come forward.

A memorial was set up outside the building where the victim lived, with candles arranged in the shape of his initials – JE – and handwritten notes of condolence.

Richie Madera, 20, told the New York Times he had grown up with Elliot and spoken to him shortly before the shooting. “I told him, ‘Be safe,’” he said. “He was a good kid.”

So far, no arrests have been made and the shooting is still being investigated.