Thirty-nine people indicted in alleged $4.7 million drug trafficking case in Kansas City

Thirty-nine people were indicted in an alleged $4.7 million drug trafficking scheme based in Kansas City involving more than 700 pounds of methamphetamine and 45 pounds of heroin, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Homeland Security and local law enforcement led an operation with nearly 150 officials from 14 states on June 8, which led to 31 arrests. Of the remaining defendants, three were already in custody and five have not been located.

Officers carried out 16 search warrants and found varying amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and pills. They also seized cash, five firearms, a 3D printer with manufactured ghost gun parts and a liquid methamphetamine conversion lab.

The 91-count indictment was sealed by the federal grand jury June 1 and made public after the defendants’ initial court appearances.

The defendants have been charged with participating in a drug conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin from February 2020 until June 2022. Five other defendants were charged with participating in a money laundering conspiracy to transfer profits to Mexico. Twenty of the defendants are Mexican nationals, according to the release.

The case will go before a federal trial jury.