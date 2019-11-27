Thirty Three Acres' Unicorn Blankets Are Here to Make the Holidays Legendary

High-Quality, Affordable, and the Perfect Gift for the Season

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty Three Acres is an innovative, family-owned small business in Southern California that is disrupting the gift and novelty industry with their incredibly soft, affordable plush blankets. While Thirty Three Acres made waves with their hilarious, wildly popular 60" round tortilla wrap blanket, they are creating a new product of mythological proportions: a new line of quality, adorable unicorn blankets.

Thirty Three Acres is proud to bring this product to the market with Fulfillment by Amazon, guaranteeing that Prime members can grab these fluffy and fun blankets with plenty of time for the holiday season. Whether it's for a little girl who believes in the magic of unicorns or adults looking for a fuzzy, warm decoration for the winter season, this product comes in three delightful designs so there is something for everyone to enjoy.

"We're so excited to promote this new line of unicorn blankets," said Jason Waters, owner of Thirty Three Acres. "Our family-owned business strives to bring quality products into the novelty blanket space. Our tortilla wrap blanket has been an incredibly popular offering and we hope that these unicorn blankets help our customers make their holiday gifts a little more legendary."

These unicorn blankets are made of high-quality fabric that measures 280 grams per square inch, ensuring customers are getting a warm, breathable blanket that is still machine washable. It's 60" diameter round shape will fit anyone from a big, teddy bear dad to his 6-year-old princess. Thirty Three Acres stands by the quality and design of its products and guarantees a full refund for anyone unsatisfied with their purchase.

Especially during the holidays, it's imperative to support small businesses, not only by buying their products but by supporting their digital presence on social media and in e-commerce. For anyone looking for the perfect gift, be sure to check out Thirty Three Acres' full line of gifts, review their products on Amazon, and follow them on Facebook. Those interested in a beautiful unicorn blanket in one of three unique designs can purchase it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W59WPD8.

About Thirty Three Acres:

Thirty Three Acres is a family-owned, trademark-pending company that has earned tens of thousands in revenue after starting three months ago. The company believes in the value of quality products and bringing consumers novelty blankets that will challenge the gift industry's hallmarks of cheap and easy products. At Thirty Three Acres, the consumer deserves the best and it is their mission to provide exactly that: the best.

