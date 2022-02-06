Thirty trillion reasons to do something different | Steve Brawner

Steve Brawner

Americans have grown accustomed to seeing big numbers that meant bad news, and this week they saw the biggest yet: $30 trillion.

That’s the size of the national debt now. It’s equal to more than $90,000 for every American man, woman and child. For the Brawner household, that’s about $450,000.

The debt is not the most pressing issue facing the United States today. We’ve had several crises lately, including a worldwide pandemic you may have heard about. When the house is burning, you don’t worry so much about the mortgage.

The difference is that while the pandemic may be over soon, the debt will still be here – still growing like a weird-shaped mole we’re choosing to ignore. Eventually it will be a crisis, but we will not be able to quickly invent a vaccine or a pill. Remember the expression “too big to fail”? The debt will be “too big to fix.”

It’s not like this is a new problem. Uncle Sam last paid off its debts in the mid-1830s. Since then, it’s always owed somebody something, and most years it’s spent more than it has collected.

In the last two decades, the debt has really exploded. As of Sept. 30, 2000, after more than 200 years of the country’s existence, it stood at $5.674 trillion, or about 55% of the gross domestic product. In the 21-plus years since then, it’s grown to $30 trillion thanks to the pandemic, two wars, huge government programs, and tax cuts that weren’t accompanied by spending cuts. In 2021, it was 124% of the gross domestic product.

If you’re one of the relatively few Americans who care about this issue, you should know that the solution is not just to elect the other team. Both parties have done so much to worsen the debt that it’s easy for one to blame the other. Regardless of who’s most at fault, here we are at $30 trillion.

The American system simply offers too many incentives for politicians to ignore this problem – and in fact to actively make it worse. Voters are humans, and they reward elected officials who give them what they want without making them pay for it. That reality has grown more obvious the past two decades – really, the last four. Spending more than we collect is now baked into American politics.

Story continues

Once it’s clear that a problem is systemic, then at that point the system should be changed. There must be some mechanism that automatically does for lawmakers what they clearly are unwilling to do themselves. Specifically, that would be a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution or at least a legal requirement akin to Arkansas’ Revenue Stabilization Act, which helps keep our not-wealthy state from going too far into the red.

We should be comfortable embracing this idea because our whole system of government is based on the presumption that people are not angels and that therefore mechanisms are necessary to keep us from doing bad things.

Our system is composed of various checks and balances meant to reduce the harm that non-angelic humans can cause. We have three branches of government – executive, legislative, judicial – to check and balance each other. That system keeps any one person, or any few persons, from gaining too much power and messing things up too much, or at least messing things up quickly. There are further mechanisms to limit power within the branches. For example, Congress is composed of two houses: a House of Representatives based on population, and a Senate to protect the interests of the states.

All of these limits are codified in our Constitution. And yet we somehow, despite all the historical evidence to the contrary, believe elected officials will voluntarily limit government and/or force voters to pay higher taxes because not burdening future generations is the right thing to do.

They obviously won’t. There are 30 trillion reasons to believe it’s time to do something different.

If we don’t, the debt will grow by another $30 trillion. At the rate things have been going, it won’t take long.

Steve Brawner is a freelance journalist and syndicated columnist. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com or follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Thirty trillion reasons to do something different | Steve Brawner