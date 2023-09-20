Thirty-two countries participating in genocide case against Russia at the Hague

Thirty-two countries are participating on the third day of a hearing raised by Russia at the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague to object to Ukraine’s accusation of acts of genocide.

Hungary is the only EU state to refuse participation, while Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Liechtenstein, and the UK also took part, reported Ukrinform on Sept. 20.

Representatives of several countries have stated that they joined the case as parties to the UN Genocide Convention, under which Ukraine has made its accusations against Russia. The country will also seek reparations from the Russian government.

Earlier, Ukrainian representative to the UN, Anton Korynevich, said that Russia has abused the convention by justifying its war against Ukraine as an attempt to stop a ‘genocide’ in Donbas.

No independent organization or state has supported Russia’s claims.

The UN International Court of Justice began public hearings on Sept. 18 covering Ukraine's claim against Russia for committing acts of genocide.

Russia called on the International Court of Justice to dismiss the case, claiming that Kyiv's legal arguments were "hopelessly flawed."

Ukraine took the case to the International Court of Justice days after the Russian invasion, arguing that Russia was abusing international law by justifying the invasion as an attempt to stop "alleged genocide" in eastern Ukraine.

The hearing, which will run until September 27, will not deal with the merits of the case, instead it will focus on legal arguments about jurisdiction.

