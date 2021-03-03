Thirty years ago, I watched Rodney King beaten. We thought our fight was finally over.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karen Bass, Opinion contributor
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When I first saw the tape of Rodney King being beaten in the middle of the street on March 3, 1991, I was not horrified or surprised.

I was hopeful.

I believed that now, finally, the public would believe what Black and Latino activists had been saying: that police brutality is real and continues a long history of treating Black people like their lives do not matter, while simultaneously attempting to hide that reality in plain sight.

Activists had fought for years to get elected leaders to see and act on what was happening in Black communities across America. But officers who killed or brutalized Black people could say that they did it because they had been in fear for their life, whether or not the person was armed.

But then, 30 years ago as we watched that video, we were convinced that justice would finally be served, and the truth would be exposed to the world.

We were right to an extent.

Videos America can't ignore

People across the country felt outraged at what they saw on the tape, but that anger did not translate into large-scale change. Los Angeles amended its city charter to rein in the largely unchecked chief of police, who around that time suggested that Black people were dying from chokeholds at the hands of police at disproportionate rates because our neck veins were different from “normal people’s” neck veins. While these local actions were significant at the time, the reforms pretty much stopped there.

There had been a moment of understanding and an opportunity for change, but it passed.

In what could now be viewed as a rigged trial (due to changed venue and a jury with no Black people on it), the jury didn’t convict any of the four police officers involved in the assault. After that verdict, I drove through the intersection of Florence and Normandie in South Los Angeles on my way to a meeting with other activists and saw our community begin to burn in anger and despair.

Black and Brown people in this country have now endured 30 years of police brutality and violence since Rodney King was beaten.

On May 25, 2020, the world witnessed yet another video, this time of the slow killing of George Floyd. Tens of thousands took to the streets demanding change, not only in Minneapolis but in nearly every major U.S. city and in cities around the world.

Thirty years later, I stand hopeful yet again. There is a systemic problem with policing in the United States. By enacting transformative reform on a national level, we have a chance to address it.

What real police reform looks like

Though named in his honor, Congress must not pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to honor one man — but to honor all the unarmed people who have been brutalized or killed by police since his death and the many more who were brutalized or killed prior.

Assembly Speaker Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, discusses the pending vote on the state budget during an interview in her Capitol office in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 14, 2009.
Assembly Speaker Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, discusses the pending vote on the state budget during an interview in her Capitol office in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 14, 2009.

Last year I introduced this bill to act on these long overdue reforms. I developed it carefully in consultation with many stakeholders, including some police officials. The bill would introduce common sense reforms such as: requiring police officer accreditation; promulgating best practices; maintaining a registry of officers dismissed for excessive use of force; providing grants for communities to reenvision public safety; and banning the chokeholds and no-knock warrants in federal drug cases, which have been at the root of recent high-profile tragedies.

Fact over fiction: There is no epidemic of fatal police shootings against unarmed Black Americans

The House passed the bill last year, but it never got a vote in the Senate. The 117th Congress will take up the bill again this week with the opportunity to set us on a path towards finally addressing the issue of police brutality in a transformative way.

This is a moment of understanding and an opportunity for change yet again and we cannot let it pass.

In this April 29, 1992 file photo, people enter and leave a swap meet in South Central Los Angeles. Violence broke out in the area after four Los Angeles police officers were acquitted on all but one charge for the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King.
In this April 29, 1992 file photo, people enter and leave a swap meet in South Central Los Angeles. Violence broke out in the area after four Los Angeles police officers were acquitted on all but one charge for the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King.

When the police officers were acquitted at their trail for the beating of Rodney King, I felt hopeless and defeated. It felt like his life did not matter. That’s the feeling we will continue to have until we act. We cannot afford to wait another 30 years.

Next week, Derek Chauvin will stand trial for second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

At some point, our nation needs to make a decision about how many more instances of police brutality do we need to witness before we do something about it.

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., represents Culver City and parts of Lost Angeles in the United States House of Representatives and is the former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. Follow her on Twitter: @RepKarenBass

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Thirty years later, Rodney King beating reminds us our fight isn't over

Recommended Stories

  • Annual NFL women's forum enhancing career opportunities

    When Sam Rapoport envisioned conducting virtually the NFL's fifth annual Women's Career in Football Forum, she shuddered. The Goodells have been champions of the forum since it launched and are thrilled with the results so far.

  • Texas '100pc open' after governor ends Covid lockdown and mask mandate

    The governor of Texas has lifted most of the state's coronavirus pandemic restrictions, allowing businesses to reopen at full capacity as of next week and telling residents that masks were no longer required. The move by Governor Greg Abbott marks the furthest any US state has so far gone to roll back harsh restrictions on businesses and residents imposed by political leaders in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. "It is now time to open Texas 100 per cent," Mr Abbott said at an afternoon news briefing. The full lifting of the mandates will take effect on March 10, he said. "Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills," Mr Abbott said to cheers at a press conference held at a local chamber of commerce. "This must end."

  • Thai court approves arrest warrant for activist accused of burning king's portrait

    A Thai criminal court on Tuesday approved an arrest warrant for an anti-government activist accused of burning a portrait of the country's king over the weekend. Police said activist Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan was responsible for setting fire to a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in front of a prison in Bangkok on Saturday. Chaiamorn faced charges of insulting the king under Thailand's tough lese majeste law, an offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison, arson and trespassing on government sites, police said.

  • Alice Cooper interview: 'None of us ever thought about getting past 30'

    In 1970, Alice Cooper decided to leave Los Angeles. Stymied by commercial failure, in two fruitless years the theatrical rocker had caught the ear of almost no one. “I don’t get what you’re doing,” Frank Zappa had told him, “and I think that’s great.” Few agreed. With “20,000 groups from around the world heading to [LA],” in the first revolutionary act of a career that has endured for more than half a century the singer moved to Detroit. In the Motor City, he found his crowd. “As a hard rock band we didn’t really fit into Los Angeles,” Cooper tells me. “LA was The Doors and bands like that. Detroit, though, now that was a blue collar town. That was the hard rock capital of the United States. The people in the blue collar parts of that town did not want soft rock. They only wanted hard rock. And we gave it to ‘em.” These days are recalled on Detroit Stories, the singer’s 21st album, released last week. Produced by long-time collaborator Bob Ezrin and co-written by Wayne Kramer, the guitarist in Detroit punk-rock band MC5, the 15-song collection is both a love letter to the city in which Alice Cooper (real name, Vincent Furnier) was born, and in which he lived until he was 10, and his best record this century. In the Motor City, Alice Cooper and his band were welcomed with open ears. In LA, they could clear a room in the space of a single song. Striking up in front of 6,000 people at the Cheetah club, in Venice Beach, the band opened their set with a muscular version of The Who’s Out In The Street that saw the audience decamp to the street until the whole noisy business had blown over. Part of a bill curated to celebrate the birthday of comedian Lenny Bruce, it says something that “Coop” was able to outdo the most controversial comic in the history of the United States. “The people in Detroit wanted their bands to sound like the machinery that they were working with in the Ford factories, or at Chrysler,” Cooper says. “It was a very masculine kind of society. It was tough. If you were in a band you also had to know how to fight. Nobody ever went out alone.” It is, though, all too easy to overdo this stuff. In this tale of two cities, Los Angeles is inevitably cast as the easygoing nirvana while Detroit plays the role of a combustible heartland city at war with everyone, including itself. Such broad strokes overlook the fact that in 1969 LA’s good vibrations turned bad. That August seven people were murdered at the behest of the white supremacist hippy cult leader Charles Manson. The Motor City was many things, but minded to kill you with free love it was not. Out west, “suddenly the hippies became potential murderers,” Cooper says. “You saw a hippy and you thought, ‘Well, he may be on drugs like Charles Manson, he may be the most dangerous guy in the world.’ So now they were being looked at totally differently. Not that we really related to the hippies, to be honest with you. We were a band, so we didn’t really understand why the hippies wanted to be hippies. We were much more interested in Ferraris and making money.”

  • The psychologist who helped D.C. police put words to their trauma after the Capitol attack has a model for other departments

    Beverly Anderson has been working with D.C. police for decades as an independent psychologist. Since Jan. 6, she's been treating officers for trauma.

  • Exclusive: U.S. House Democrats urge Biden to revert to Obama-era Cuba detente

    Eighty U.S. House of Representatives Democrats urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to repeal Donald Trump's "cruel" sanctions on Cuba and renew engagement, an early sign of support in Congress for easing the clamp-down on the Communist-run country. In a letter to Biden seen by Reuters they urged the Democratic president to sign an executive order "without delay" to end restrictions on travel and remittances, noting that well over half of Cubans depend on the latter. "With the stroke of a pen, you can assist struggling Cuban families and promote a more constructive approach," they said.

  • Russia brands Navalny-linked medical trade union a 'foreign agent'

    Russia's Ministry of Justice said on Wednesday it had added a medical trade union with ties to jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny to its list of "foreign agents," a move that could complicate its activities. The ministry said in a statement it had moved against Russia's Doctors Alliance, which distributes personal protective equipment to medical staff and supports doctors in defending their labour rights, after determining it had received foreign financing on more than one occasion and engaged in politics. The "foreign agent" label, which carries negative Soviet-era connotations, subjects non-governmental organisations deemed to receive foreign funding for political activity to increased bureaucratic scrutiny and spot checks.

  • Dolly Parton on her 50th Grammy nod: 'It's always special'

    It's been 51 years since Dolly Parton earned her first Grammy nomination, and this year the national treasure who has won nine Grammys throughout her career is competing for her 50th honor. Parton's first Grammy nomination was at the 1970 show for “Just Someone I Used to Know,” a duet with Porter Wagoner. This year she's nominated for best contemporary Christian music performance/song for “There Was Jesus," her collaboration with Christian rock singer Zach Williams.

  • FBI chief warns violent 'domestic terrorism' growing in US

    FBI Director Christopher Wray bluntly labeled the January riot at the U.S. Capitol as “domestic terrorism” Tuesday and warned of a rapidly growing threat of homegrown violent extremism that law enforcement is scrambling to confront through thousands of investigations. Wray also defended to lawmakers his own agency's handling of an intelligence report that warned of the prospect for violence on Jan. 6. Wray's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, his first before Congress since the insurrection, was one in a series of hearings centered on the law enforcement response to the Capitol insurrection.

  • 'Everything will be OK': slain Myanmar teen's T-shirt slogan spurs defiance

    Angel, also known as Kyal Sin, was killed by a shot to the head on the streets of Mandalay as she fought for a tentative democracy in which she had proudly voted for the first time last year, an election overturned by the Feb. 1 coup. Seen in pictures of her at the protest, the phrase from Angel's T-shirt quickly went viral on social media as users posted it in defiance of security forces who killed at least 18 people around Myanmar over the day. Myat Thu, who was with her at the protests, recalled a brave young woman who kicked open a water pipe so that protesters could wash tear gas from their eyes, and who lobbed a tear gas cannister back towards the police.

  • Bangladesh High Court grants bail to imprisoned cartoonist

    Bangladesh’s High Court granted bail Wednesday to a cartoonist who has been held for 10 months of pre-trial detention under a controversial digital security law that critics say stifles freedom of expression. Ahmed Kabir Kishore faces charges of creating confusion over the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and contributing to the deterioration of law and order in the country, but rights groups say the use of the Digital Security Act against him is a repressive measure. Kishore is now in prison outside the capital, Dhaka, and his lawyer said he has been tortured in custody.

  • Apparently, Violent Extremism Doesn't Exist

    A new study on the Jan. 6 insurrection, rally and jumping-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Building determined that most of the participants in the Mutiny on the Ballot were regular schmegular white people just like me and you.

  • Ex-pope Benedict chides "fanatical" Catholics who reject his resignation

    Former pope Benedict has chided conservative Roman Catholics who have not accepted his decision to resign as "fanatical", telling them that there is only one pope and it is Francis. Benedict, now 93, in 2013 became the first pope in about 600 years to resign instead of ruling for life, saying he no longer had the strength to govern the 1.3 billion-member Church. Some hardline conservatives unhappy with the more liberal Pope Francis have often voiced doubts about whether Benedict stepped down willingly, even though he has said several times in the past eight years that he did.

  • Navarro penned 15-page memo falsely accusing Coates of being Anonymous

    Victoria Coates, then a deputy national security adviser, was transferred out of the White House amid a whisper campaign that she was the author of the op-ed and book.

  • Major League Soccer is expanding at a blistering pace

    Major League Soccer training camps open this week, giving the league's 27 teams six weeks to prepare for the 2021 season, set to kick off April 17.The state of play: MLS expansion continues to be fast and furious. Austin FC will debut this season, followed by Charlotte FC (2022) and St. Louis SC (2023) in the next couple years.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Yes, but: Sacramento Republic FC, a nine-year-old team in the United Soccer League (one level below MLS) that was set to join MLS in 2023, has hit a major roadblock in its expansion efforts.Ron Burkle, co-owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins, had been attached as the lead investor for Sacramento's expansion team since 2019. But he backed out last week, citing pandemic-related costs and delays.Sacramento expansion isn't dead in the water, but they'll have to find another investor to pony up the enormous expansion fee (St. Louis cost $200 million; Charlotte cost $325 million).The big picture: MLS launched with 10 teams in 1996 (nine still exist), before growing to 16 teams by 2010 and 22 teams by 2017. Since then, at least one new team has debuted every year:2018: LAFC2019: FC Cincinnati2020: Inter Miami, Nashville SC2021: Austin FCMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • FBI Director Christopher Wray pressed on lack of warning before Capitol attack

    FBI Director Christopher Wray told a Senate committee Tuesday that he did not see an agency report issued a day before the Capitol attack that described specific threats of violence in Washington.

  • Daytona 500 winner McDowell takes hot streak to Las Vegas

    Michael McDowell was rolling along at Homestead-Miami Speedway when he saw another driver signal for a car to pass. When McDowell came upon the same driver, he wasn't given the same courtesy. “I literally saw a driver wave another driver by, and then race me for the next seven laps like it was the last lap,” McDowell recalled Tuesday.

  • U.S. Supreme Court signals more leeway for voting restrictions

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared inclined to uphold two Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona in a case that could further hobble the Voting Rights Act, a landmark 1965 federal law that prohibits racial discrimination in voting. During nearly two hours of oral arguments by teleconference the court's conservative justices, who hold a 6-3 majority, asked questions indicating they could issue a ruling that would make it harder to prove violations of the Voting Right Act. The important voting rights case was heard at a time when Republicans in numerous states are pursuing new restrictions after former President Donald Trump made false claims of widespread fraud in the Nov. 3 election he lost to Democratic President Joe Biden.

  • As virus-era attacks on Asians rise, past victims look back

    Nearly a year after they were almost stabbed to death inside a Midland, Texas, Sam's Club, Bawi Cung and his two sons all have visible scars. On a Saturday evening in March, when COVID-19 panic shopping gripped the nation, Cung was in search of rice at a cheaper price. The family was in the Sam's Club meat section when Cung suddenly felt a punch to the back of his head.

  • The nefarious issue that tanked Biden Cabinet nominee Neera Tanden

    Tanden's confirmation failure makes her the first Cabinet pick to be disqualified. It's no coincidence that she's an Asian American woman.