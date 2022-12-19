This holiday shopping season isn't looking great for retailers: Morning Brief

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Monday, December 19, 2022

So there I am on Super Saturday — the final big shopping day before Christmas — at my local Target.

My first two thoughts: Why isn’t this store more crowded? And why is there still so much inventory left in this store, especially in seasonal categories such as holiday cards, toys, and party clothing?

While this is just one anecdotal example from one discount retailer in a New York suburb, I think it’s safe to say the holiday shopping season hasn’t turned out like most retailers expected.

Not that expectations were super high headed into the holidays after lackluster third quarter results for most retailers. But sales and margins may even fall short of lowered projections amid consumers keeping one eye on a potential 2023 recession and the other eye on stubbornly high prices (even when factoring in the typical holiday discounts, which have been plenty this year).

A renewed stretch of stock market selling is unlikely helping spending appetite, either.

Here are some other observations on the holidays probably being a letdown for retailers:

The next litmus test comes with Nike’s earnings due out on Tuesday after the closing bell.

Overall, I think retailers are sitting on lackluster holiday quarters and that estimates for most in the space remain too high. Pick your retail stocks carefully here, or not at all.

Happy Holidays and as always, Happy Trading!

What to Watch Today

Economy

10:00 a.m. ET: NAHB Housing Market Index, December (34 expected, 33 during prior month)

Earnings

Heico (HEI), Steelcase (SCS)

