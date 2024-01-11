Jan. 10—Just two weeks before the end of the fall semester, a tornado tore through Middle Tennessee, leaving several students at RePublic High School in Nashville devastated.

That prompted one of their teachers — a Mt. Juliet resident — to see what he could do to help.

"Several students were impacted by the tornadoes," RePublic High School world history teacher Jeremy Hayes said. "Their homes were damaged. They've lost possessions that they had."

So, Hayes reached out to some people he knew that worked with the city of Mt. Juliet and asked if there was anything that they could do for those students.

"A lot of counties came to our support back when the tornadoes hit last time, and it would be great to return the favor," Hayes said. "They said absolutely. They said, 'Lets have people bring donations to the Mt. Juliet Police Department and see what we can get done.' "

The drive was continued by Mt. Juliet Communications Director Justin Beasley and Mt. Juliet Police Department Deputy Chief Tyler Chandler.

"Our calling to serve and protect is something we live by, and when our neighbors are in need, it is our calling to give them aid," Chandler said in a press release.

There were two donations drives to help students at RePublic.

"The second one was probably the most important, because it provided blankets, coats, jackets, a lot of things that kids need to stay warm, especially at this time of year," Hayes said. "For our students at Republic, it was absolutely tremendous, and it made me so proud to be from Mt. Juliet."

Many of the students who attend RePublic High School live in Rivergate or Madison, where the tornado's path caused significant damage.

"Seeing kids that are struggling, that have lost most of their possessions, just be able to get something simple that a lot of us take for granted, it's something that really makes you take a step back and say, 'This is what it's about,' " Hayes said. "It's about being there for those that are in need. I even got a little teary-eyed seeing the smiles that came on their faces."

Through the donation drives, Hayes was able to see first-hand what has been said about Mt. Juliet, that the city comes together to help.

"It doesn't matter who you are, what you look like or where you're from," Hayes said. "If you're in need, our (city) will surround you and try to help."

In a press release, Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness added, "The people of our great community have once again shown why they are the best. It is a few days before Christmas, and our city has come together to care for children of a neighboring community."