This Morning fans want 'iconic' Rylan and Rochelle as permanent hosts

Rylan fans think he should stick around on This Morning. (Getty)

This Morning viewers have praised Rylan Clark and Rochelle Humes as "an iconic duo", calling for them to get the permanent presenting gig.

Since long-running hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby left the ITV daytime show last year, speculation has been rife over who could take their spots on the sofa, with many stars having tried out for the coveted job.

But Clark has been a consistent hit with viewers, who think he has found his ideal co-host in This Morning regular Humes.

Rochelle Humes is a hit with viewers. (Getty Images)

This Morning could finally have found their new permanent co-hosts, as far as Rylan Clark and Rochelle Humes fans are concerned.

Clark, who made a comeback to the ITV show after Schofield and Willoughby's exit, and Humes who has long been a cover presenter, have been co-hosting all week and viewers were sad to see them sign off on Thursday ahead of Friday team Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary's return.

One fan commented on X: "I hope Rylan & Rochelle will get the presenting job full time permanently," as someone else added: "Loved the combo of Rochelle and Rylan! Really uplifting and fun!" and another viewer wrote: "Rylan and Rochelle should be the main presenters from now on. They have good chemistry."

As they said goodbye for the week to viewers, one fan commented: "Nah I’m so sad I’ve absolutely loved watching @Rylan and @RochelleHumes together this week on This Morning! Both icons I hope they get to present it again together soon because what an iconic duo they are."

Someone else added: "Actually Rylan and Rochelle are a good mix. Very entertaining and funny, both have pleasant personalities and look like they really get on well."

Rylan Clark and Rochelle Humes spoke to Rishi Sunak. (Shutterstock/ITV)

However, the pair hit a bumpy patch earlier in the week when some viewers claimed they were "unqualified" for serious interviews.

This Morning viewers accused Rylan Clark and Rochelle Humes of giving prime minister Rishi Sunak an easy ride when they sat down for a chat with him on Tuesday's show.

Clark and Humes covered topics ranging from Sunak's fasting Mondays to banning disposable vapes and his feelings on the junior doctors strikes.

But the TV stars were criticised for not grilling him enough as one person commented on X: "Rishi Sunak is being interviewed on ITV This Morning at 11.25 by those 2 well respected political journalists, known for their forensic questioning - Rochelle and Rylan. My case rests."

Someone else wrote: "Sure Rishi Sunak is quaking in his size 4’s at the prospect of a grilling by Rochelle &Rylan. Too scared to go a couple of rounds with Victoria Derbyshire."

Another viewer added: "I said this last time about Alison and Dermot, but I don't think that Rylan and Rochelle are qualified to interview someone as high-profile as the Prime Minister."

What else happened on This Morning?

The Apprentice returns tonight. (BBC)

Clark and Humes hosted a fun show on Thursday, which included them announcing that the missing Highlands wildlife park monkey had been found, and taking a look at over-60s fashion.

They also welcomed Apprentice advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell ahead of the BBC One show's return tonight, where Brady gave her verdict on Clark's Celebrity Apprentice stint in 2019.

Clark, who was teamed with Richard Arnold, Omid Djalili, Sam Allardyce and Russell Kane, has previously described the experience as "the worst two days of my life" and it seems Brady agrees.

She told him: "I have to say when you did the celebrity one your team was terrible. They were beyond terrible."

Talking about advisor Margaret Mountford, Clark said: "Margaret had a formidable eyebrow. Scared the hell out of everybody."

This Morning airs on ITV at 10am on weekdays.

