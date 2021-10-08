  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This nearly $40 billion tech company has unleashed a secret weapon to attract workers

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Zscaler founder and CEO Jay Chaudhry tells Yahoo Finance Live he has been able to hire one-third of his company's 3,153 workers during the super competitive environment for talent this past year.  

How is he doing it at the nearly $40 billion market cap cloud security company? The power of the mighty stock option.

"It's higher compensation than it was a year ago. But what attracts employees at Zscaler is also equity. We have done well as a company. Our stock has done well. So employees they look for upside, and that is probably the biggest factor attracting people to us. Though I will say there has been uptick on the compensation side, but being a high growth company has helped us tremendously," Chaudhry explains

Zscaler's stock is up 81% over the past year, trouncing the Nasdaq Composite's 29% gain. The company has seen strong demand for its cloud security offerings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting an even higher stock price. 

Chaudhry says business remains very solid despite the recent downtick in economic growth — leaving in a good position to keep shelling out those stock options to attract talent. 

"Demand is very solid because the COVID digital transformation has accelerated. CIOs need to make sure employees could work from anywhere. They need collaboration tools. They need to go direct to applications. That's the situation Zscaler was designed in," Chaudhry says.

Newly minted U.S. public company — digital payments player Nuvei —has also found success in securing workers by handing out stock options worth around $100,000.

"We offered stock options to our employees last year, which is life changing. We're fortunate that Nuvei is an interesting possibility to build a career. We offer a platform for growth. It's fun and exciting. We have not seen that [labor shortage] as a major hurdle so far," Nuvei CEO Philip Fayer said on Yahoo Finance Live.

Dissecting the latest jobs report, one take away is that growing companies may be best served giving out some stock options to get the talent they need. 

Non-farm payrolls rose by a lackluster 194,000 in September, badly missing estimates (for the second straight month) for an increase of 500,000. The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.8% from 5.2% in August. Payrolls for July and August saw a modest 169,000 total upward revision to previously reported numbers.

"The September jobs report certainly was not a knockout," JPMorgan economist Daniel Silver said in a note to clients.

Non-farm payrolls were expected to pick up from August's much weaker-than-expected print, when renewed fears over the coronavirus Delta variant deterred more workers from reentering the labor market. Economists envisioned the return to in-person learning this fall and the expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits as key drivers of a potentially better than expected jobs report.

But, the hype didn't live up the reality in the month, where numerous economic indicators weakened.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • September jobs report: Economy adds back disappointing 194,000 jobs, unemployment rate falls to 4.8%

    U.S. employers unexpectedly hired at a slower pace in September than in August.

  • The hot housing market is pushing locals out of their beloved hometowns

    In some cities, the competition for housing — particularly given the influx of high-skilled tech workers and out-of-state buyers — is pushing locals out.

  • 3 must-have skills to land a job in this super competitive market

    Looking for a new job in this red-hot market? Try developing these skills, one expert says.

  • Want to buy a PS5 for the holidays? You may be out of luck

    Due to a severe supply shortage, it's hard to get your hands on Sony's newest console, the Playstation 5.

  • Here’s What It Will Take for Bitcoin to Reach $100,000

    As long as the crypto could hold support in the $45,000-$50,000 area on any pullbacks, it would be in position to push to new highs in the coming months.

  • Stocks Fluctuate, Yields Gain After U.S. Jobs Miss: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fluctuated and Treasury yields gained as weak jobs data upended bets on the Federal Reserve’s policy plans.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treat

  • Why Michael Dell worries about ‘opportunity for everyone’ amid automation

    In a new interview, Dell Technologies Chairman and CEO Michael Dell says automation will exacerbate that mismatch between the skills required by the workforce and ones on offer from people seeking employment.

  • Global minimum corporate tax rate has been reached: OECD

    A global deal to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15% and make it harder for them to avoid taxation has been agreed by 136 nations, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday. The OECD said four countries - Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - had not joined the agreement. "Today's agreement will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better," OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said in a statement.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • Intel Still Has Skeptics. This Analyst Report Explains Why.

    The once powerful chipmaker has to contend with a mature personal computer market and rising competition from other chipmakers.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • New James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' hits U.S. theaters

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal previews the new 007 movie 'No Time to Die,' which is now out in U.S. theaters.

  • Tesla Stock Has Hit a Wall. What It Needs to Break Through it.

    Tesla stock has outperformed the broader stock market over the past one and three months. Bulls are hoping for new highs, but shares can't seem to crack the $800 barrier.

  • Biden administration wants IRS to monitor people’s bank accounts more closely — will it catch tax cheats, or invade privacy?

    A Biden administration proposal calls for banks to report aggregated 'inflows' and 'outflows' above $600

  • Economists expected far more Americans would be working again by now

    A large swath of workers left the American job market after the pandemic hit, and they don’t seem to be in any hurry to come back. The labor participation rate—people who have jobs or are actively looking for work—has stalled at a surprisingly low level even as the US economy revs back up. Economists keep expecting that rate to increase, but instead it fell in September even as job openings surge and wages in some sectors heat up.

  • El Salvador's Bitcoin adoption is a 'historic moment': BitGo CEO

    Mike Belshe, BitGo CEO & Co-Founder, discusses El Salvador's utliization of BitGo-powered digital wallet Chivo as Bitcoin rolls out in the country as legal tender.

  • This Swedish Company Makes Parts for the Hot EV Sector. Why the Stock Is Still Undervalued.

    Sweden’s SKF which makes parts for Tesla, Nio, and other electric-vehicle manufacturers, has been dragged down with others in the sector over fears delays in getting some raw materials will have an impact on manufacturing and demand for products. Shares in the company (ticker: SKF.B.Sweden)—which designs and manufactures bearings, seals, and lubrication systems for the mining, heavy industry, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries—have tumbled 16.1%, to 205 Swedish kronor (about $23), in the past six months. Investors were spooked when rival ball-bearing maker Timken (TKR) in September warned about “unabating customer and supply-chain disruption.”

  • Elon Musk announces Tesla to move headquarters to Austin

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company would be moving its headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, a city that has recently seen a flood of tech companies and remote workers. Musk announced the news at the 2021 Tesla, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which took place at the Tesla Austin gigafactory, rather than in the Bay Area as it did in previous years. Musk also said Tesla would be continuing to expand activities in California, increasing its output at its Fremont gigafactory by 50%, although he didn't elaborate on how he would achieve such a ramp up in production.

  • IMF still working to build support for new trust to help countries in need

    The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it is still building support among members for a proposed Resilience and Sustainability Trust that would allow richer countries to channel their IMF reserves to countries in need, but hopes to see the new instrument up and running next year. IMF officials have been racing to build support for the new trust, proposed by IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva in June, which would allow aid to countries outside the low-income nations served by the existing Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust. The IMF is encouraging richer members to donate or loan their share of $650 billion in newly issued Special Drawing Rights (SDR) to vulnerable countries, but some countries say the new trust would move beyond the scope of the IMF.