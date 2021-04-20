  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'This was accountability, but it's not yet justice': Reactions to Chauvin guilty verdict

Christopher Wilson
·Senior Writer
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, a killing that sparked racial justice protests across the nation and world last summer. The verdict was announced Tuesday afternoon, with a Hennepin County, Minn., jury finding Chauvin guilty on all three charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin was remanded into custody with sentencing to come in eight weeks.

Below are some of the reactions that poured in following the announcement of the verdict.

Philonise Floyd

George Floyd's brother

Philonise Floyd uses a napkin during a news conference following the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 20, 2021. (Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters)
Philonise Floyd, George's brother, wipes tears during a news conference following the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin. (Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters)

I feel relieved today that I finally have the opportunity for hopefully getting some sleep. A lot of days that I pray and I hope and I was speaking everything into existence. I said, "I have faith that he will be convicted." It's been a long journey and it's been less than a year, and the person that comes to my mind is 1955, and to me he was the first George Floyd, and that was Emmett Till. 

Today you have the cameras all around the world to see and show what happened to my brother. It was a motion picture — the world seen his life been extinguished and I could do nothing but watch. Especially in that courtroom, over and over and over again as my brother was murdered. Times, they getting harder every day. Ten miles away from here, Mr. Wright, Daunte Wright, he should still be here. We have to always understand we have to march; we will have to do this for life. We have to protest because it seems like this is a never-ending cycle.

[I] put up a fight every day because I'm not just fighting for George anymore. I'm fighting for everybody around this world.

Benjamin Crump

Floyd family attorney

Painfully earned justice has arrived for George Floyd’s family and the community here in Minneapolis, but today’s verdict goes far beyond this city and has significant implications for the country and even the world. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America. This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state.

Reverend Al Sharpton, Attorney Ben Crump and Philonise Floyd attend a news conference following the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 20, 2021. (Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters)
From left: Philonise Floyd, attorney Benjamin Crump and the Rev. Al Sharpton at a news conference following the verdict. (Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters)

We thank Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and his team for their fierce dedication to justice for George. But it does not end here. We have not forgotten that the other three officers who played their own roles in the death of George Floyd must still be held accountable for their actions as well.

Barack and Michelle Obama

Former president and first lady

Today, a jury in Minneapolis did the right thing.

For almost a year, George Floyd’s death under the knee of a police officer has reverberated around the world — inspiring murals and marches, sparking conversations in living rooms and new legislation. But a more basic question has always remained: Would justice be done?

In this case, at least, we have our answer. But if we’re being honest with ourselves, we know that true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial.

People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 20, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Reuters)
People in Minneapolis react after the verdict. (Octavio Jones/Reuters)

True justice requires that we come to terms with the fact that Black Americans are treated differently, every day. It requires us to recognize that millions of our friends, family and fellow citizens live in fear that their next encounter with law enforcement could be their last. And it requires us to do the sometimes thankless, often difficult, but always necessary work of making the America we know more like the America we believe in.

Keith Ellison

Attorney general of Minnesota

I would not call today's verdict justice, however, because justice implies true restoration. But it is accountability, which is the first step toward justice.

Tim Walz

Governor of Minnesota

Today’s verdict is an important step forward for justice in Minnesota. The trial is over, but our work has only begun.

The world watched on May 25, 2020, as George Floyd died with a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Thousands of Minnesotans marched in the streets last summer in the wake of his death — inspiring a movement around the globe. While many of these people never met George, they valued his humanity. They knew what happened was wrong. They called for change, and they demanded justice.

Derek Chauvin and George Floyd. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: via Facebook)
Derek Chauvin and George Floyd. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: via Facebook)

A year later, Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murder and faces years behind bars.

But we know that accountability in the courtroom is only the first step.

No verdict can bring George back, and my heart is with his family as they continue to grieve his loss. Minnesota mourns with you, and we promise the pursuit of justice for George does not end today.

True justice for George only comes through real, systemic change to prevent this from happening again. And the tragic death of Daunte Wright this week serves as a heartbreaking reminder that we still have so much more work to do to get there.

Ilhan Omar

Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota

Today’s verdict is a major step on the path towards justice and accountability. I thank our incredible attorney general, Keith Ellison, and the prosecution team, who successfully prosecuted a law enforcement homicide — notoriously difficult cases to successfully prosecute — and held a murderer accountable on all charges.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn., during a news conference at the site of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer during a traffic stop. (Morry Gash/AP)
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Tuesday in Brooklyn Center, Minn., at the site of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer during a traffic stop. (Morry Gash/AP)

While today’s conviction is a necessary condition of justice, it is not sufficient. For centuries, Black people have faced violence at the hands of the state in our country. For centuries, systemic inequalities in the form of housing, income, education and criminal justice have plagued our country — holding us back from our creed of liberty and justice for all. Let this be a turning point, where we finally create a society that reflects the belief that all men and women are created equal. Let this be the moment where we implement a broad antiracist agenda to root out the inequalities that continue to plague us.

Cori Bush

Democratic congresswoman from Missouri

This verdict is a step. It’s a popping of the lock to be able to get to the place where we can open the door and really start to do the work to save lives. And so this egregious murder that happened — we can call it murder now — this egregious murder that happened, it should not be that it has to look like that in order for us to have some type of semblance of what people call justice. This was accountability, but it’s not yet justice. Justice for us is saving lives.

Jacob Frey

Mayor of Minneapolis

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks at a press conference about public safety on April 19, 2021 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Closing statements were heard today in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police officer is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

George Floyd came to Minneapolis to better his life. But ultimately his life will have bettered our city. The jury joined in a shared conviction that has animated Minneapolis for the last 11 months. They refused to look away and affirmed he should still be here today.

Bernice King

Civil rights activist and daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.

My heart goes out, still, to George Floyd’s family. This verdict matters, but they continue to mourn a grave loss. Love and comfort to his daughter, Gianna.

Bernie Sanders

Vermont senator and former Democratic candidate for president

The jury's verdict delivers accountability for Derek Chauvin, but not justice for George Floyd. Real justice for him and too many others can only happen when we build a nation that fundamentally respects the human dignity of every person.

People celebrate the guilty verdict in the Dereck Chauvin trail at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on April 20, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis, Minnesota Police officer was found guilty of all three charges in the murder of George Floyd. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
People in Minneapolis celebrate the verdict. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The trauma and tragedy of George Floyd’s murder must never leave us. It was a manifestation of a system that callously devalues the lives of Black people. Our struggle now is about justice — not justice on paper, but real justice in which all Americans live their lives free of oppression. We must boldly root out the cancer of systemic racism and police violence against people of color.

Boris Johnson

Prime minister of the United Kingdom

I was appalled by the death of George Floyd and welcome this verdict. My thoughts tonight are with George Floyd’s family and friends.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves star player

Justice and Accountability! Things I never thought I would see. There’s much more work to do, but this is an amazing start working toward the reform this country NEEDS!

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is led away in handcuffs after a jury found him guilty of all charges in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. April 20, 2021 in a still image from video. Court TV/Pool via Reuters)
Chauvin is led away in handcuffs after he was found guilty of all charges. (Court TV/Pool via Reuters)

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio police kill Black teenage girl seen threatening others with knife

    (Reuters) -Police in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday fatally shot a Black teenage girl they confronted as she lunged at two people with a knife, as seen in police video footage of the encounter, authorities said. The incident, sparking street protests in Ohio's largest city, came as the nation was focused on the guilty verdict a Minneapolis jury returned against a white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last year by kneeling on his neck. Releasing police body-camera video of Tuesday's shooting hours later, the interim Columbus police chief, Michael Woods, said officers involved there were responding to an emergency-911 call from someone who reported an attempted stabbing at a home on the city's southeast side.

  • 'The right thing': Obama hails verdict in George Floyd's death

    Former President Barack Obama weighed in after a Minneapolis jury convicted former Police Officer Derek Chauvin of second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd.

  • Petition Against Colton Underwood's Upcoming Netflix Series Receives More Than 25,000 Signatures

    PEOPLE previously confirmed that Colton Underwood is set to star in his own Netflix reality series about navigating life after coming out

  • Georgia Faith Leaders to Urge Boycott of Home Depot Over Voting Law

    A major coalition of Black faith leaders in Georgia, representing more than 1,000 churches in the state, will call on Tuesday for a boycott of Home Depot, arguing that the company has abdicated its responsibility as a good corporate citizen by not pushing back on the state’s new voting law. The call for a boycott, led by Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, who oversees all 534 African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia, represents one of the first major steps to put significant economic pressure on businesses to be more vocal in opposing Republican efforts in Georgia and around the country to enact new restrictions on voting. “We don’t believe this is simply a political matter,” Jackson said. “This is a matter that deals with securing the future of this democracy, and the greatest right in this democracy is the right to vote.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Home Depot, Jackson said, “demonstrated an indifference, a lack of response to the call, not only from clergy, but a call from other groups to speak out in opposition to this legislation.” While boycotts can be challenging to carry out in ways that put meaningful financial pressure on large corporations, the call nonetheless represents a new phase in the battle over voting rights in Georgia, where many Democrats and civil rights groups have been reluctant to support boycotts, viewing them as risking unfair collateral damage for the companies’ workers. But the coalition of faith leaders pointed to the use of boycotts in the civil rights movement, when Black voters’ rights were also threatened, and said their call to action was meant as a “warning shot” for other state legislatures. “This is not just a Georgia issue; we’re talking about democracy in America that is under threat,” said the Rev. Timothy McDonald III, pastor of the First Iconium Baptist Church in Atlanta. “We’ve got to use whatever leverage and power, spiritual fortitude that we have, including our dollars, to help people to understand that this is a national campaign.” Home Depot’s headquarters are in Georgia, and it is one of the largest employers in the state. But while other major Georgia corporations like Coca-Cola and Delta have spoken out against the state’s new voting law, Home Depot has not, offering only a statement this month that “the most appropriate approach for us to take is to continue to underscore our belief that all elections should be accessible, fair and secure.” While not publicly wading into the fray, one of the company’s founders, Arthur Blank, said in a call with other business executives this month that he supported voting rights. Another founder, Ken Langone, is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump. Jackson said that the faith leaders were calling for four specific actions from Home Depot: speaking out against the Georgia voting law, publicly opposing similar bills in other states, offering support for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act in Congress, and backing litigation against the Georgia law. Not all voting rights groups are on board with a boycott. “I can’t fully support a boycott within Georgia,” said Aunna Dennis, executive director of the Georgia chapter of Common Cause. “The boycott hurts the working-class person. But corporations do need to be held accountable on where they put their dollars.” Faith leaders acknowledged concerns from state leaders, both Democratic and Republican, about the impact of boycotts, but felt the stakes were high enough. “It is unfortunate for those who will be impacted by this, but how many more million will be impacted if they don’t have the right to vote?” said Jamal H. Bryant, senior pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia. “And so in weighing it out, we understand, tongue in cheek, that this is a necessary evil,” Bryant said. “But it has to happen in order for the good to happen.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Raiders owner Mark Davis takes responsibility for 'I can breathe' tweet posted after Derek Chauvin conviction

    Davis explained his reasoning for the tweet and said that the Raiders would not delete it.

  • Praise for teen who filmed George Floyd's murder

    "Her bravery in that moment must never be forgotten," actress Kerry Washington said of Frazier.

  • Lynne Spears objects to ex-husband Jamie spending Britney’s money for his lawyer to defend him on TV

    Lynne's attorney filed papers Monday objecting to legal fees her ex-husband Jamie racked up, claiming they "utterly excessive" and "served no benefit to" Britney.

  • Dave Bautista Held a Meeting with Warner Bros. to Tell the Studio He’s Going to Play Bane

    Bautista told the studios point blank: "I'm playing [Bane]."

  • Columbus police fatally shoots Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, quickly releases body-cam footage

    A police officer in Columbus, Ohio, shot a teenage girl Tuesday evening while responding to reports of an attempted stabbing. The girl, identified by family members and Franklin County Children's Services as Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Bryant, who is Black, was shot at about 4:45 p.m., or 15 minutes before a Minneapolis jury returned guilty verdicts in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former police officer who killed George Floyd, who was Black. Protesters quickly gathered near the home where Bryant was shot. A woman who identified herself as Hazel Bryant, aunt of the victim, told The Columbus Dispatch that Ma’Khia Bryant lived in a foster home and got into an altercation with someone at the home. The aunt said her niece had a knife, but maintained she dropped it before the officer shot her. Columbus officials Tuesday night released body-camera footage from the officer who shot Bryant. It shows the officer firing four shots as Ma’Khia Bryant as she appeared to swing the knife at another woman. The other people at the scene erupted in angry disbelief. "We know, based on this footage, the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community, but a family is grieving tonight and this young 15-year-old girl [sic] will never be coming home,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said at Tuesday night's news conference. "It's a tragic day in the city of Columbus. It's a horrible, heartbreaking situation," he added. "We felt transparency in sharing this footage, as incomplete as it is at this time" was critical. Interim Columbus Police Chief Michael Woods said BCI will be in charge of the investigation, and "we want to be sure that independent review from them, that we stay out of their way, and we provide the information that they request from us." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • How, and when, sports leagues reacted to the Derek Chauvin verdict

    Almost every major sports league in the United States issued a statement after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

  • Report: Heat concerned about Tyler Herro’s personal life

    Heat guard Tyler Herro played like a star as a rookie in the 2020 playoffs.

  • Sheriff: Woman purposely drove into teens playing basketball

    A white North Carolina woman was charged with driving her car into a yard where three Black teenagers were playing basketball, injuring one of them. A Pitt County Sheriff's Office news release said deputies responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a child intentionally hit by a car in Greenville. The news release said that Daina Renee Forrest, 35, of Greenville, had been driving around and threatening the three teens by waving a knife and cursing.

  • Republicans go after Stacey Abrams at Senate hearing on voting rights

    Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee took aim at former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams on Tuesday during a hearing on voting rights.

  • Is herd immunity to COVID-19 possible? Experts increasingly say no.

    ­­The United States may never reach full herd immunity against COVID-19 experts say, but vaccination can tame the coronavirus.

  • House tables resolution to censure Maxine Waters over Chauvin trial

    She had told protesters to "get more confrontational." After Chauvin's guilty verdict, Waters said, "Someone said it better than me: 'I'm not celebrating, I'm relieved.'"

  • Woman criticizes hairstylist after allegedly noticing 'vile' detail in selfie: 'Everything that's wrong with our society'

    Something looked a little off to the TikTok user after she sent her hair stylist a selfie.

  • ESPN's Bob Valvano, Jim Valvano's brother, announces he has cancer

    The longtime ESPN Radio announcer is taking a break from his daily radio show in Louisville for treatment.

  • If you take this popular supplement, stop now, because it’s actually Viagra

    I've written at length about the ridiculous and troubling trend of "all-natural male enhancement" supplements being recalled. They have the most ridiculous names and they're sold by companies you've never heard of and probably can't pronounce. They almost always are imported from overseas where drug regulations are more relaxed and, more often than not, they include prescription drugs that could be harmful to your health. Now, to absolutely nobody's surprise, the FDA has issued yet another recall for two supplements that promise drug-free performance boosts but are actually just prescription drugs themselves. Premium OrgaZen 7000 and Ginseng Power 5000 are distributed by a "company" called NS NY Distributor Inc, and both of them promise over-the-counter male performance enhancement. As we've seen a million times before, the pills aren't actually natural supplements but instead come packed with sildenafil and/or tadalafil, which are the active ingredients in Viagra and Cialis, respectively. I'm completely shocked. From the FDA's recall alert: NS NY Distributor Inc is voluntarily recalling all lots within expiry of Premium Orgazen 7000 and Ginseng Power 5000 capsules to the consumer level. FDA analyses has found the products to contain undeclared sildenafil and/or tadalafil. Sildenafil and tadalafil are known as phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors found in FDA approved products for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction. The presence of sildenafil and/or tadalafil in Premium OrgaZen 7000 and Ginseng Power 5000 makes them unapproved new drugs for which the safety and efficacy have not been established and therefore subject to recall. Calling the recall "voluntary" is humorous since the company has no other choice. You can't sell prescription drugs over the counter just because you labeled them as supplements. It doesn't work that way, but as we've seen before these "companies" really don't care. They'll shut down, come up with another goofy brand name, and sell the exact same pills they're now recalling, just with different packaging. Over the years the FDA has cracked down on dozens and dozens of these brands (which are rarely trademarked and come in packaging that makes them appealing to the eye when they're sitting on the counter of a gas station), but the problem persists. They still end up being sold at retailers around the country and even online via Amazon and other outlets. It's absurd, but they just keep getting away with it. Honestly, if you're taking these kinds of supplements because you don't want to have an uncomfortable conversation with your doctor, you're just putting your health at risk. Getting real treatment for erectile dysfunction is your best bet, and trusting these random imported pills with names like "OrgaZen" will either do absolutely nothing or, if they contain unregulated prescription drugs, you could end up doing serious harm to your body. Stay safe and get your medicine from a doctor instead of the gas station clerk.

  • Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges in George Floyd's murder: Athletes react

    Jurors found Derek Chauvin guilty on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

  • Why Blake Horstmann Says The Bachelor Franchise Will End for Good After Michelle Young's Season

    Paradise wild card Blake Horstmann isn't expecting the franchise to last past Michelle Young's turn as the Bachelorette this fall, claiming Chris Harrison's actions "drove away" fans.