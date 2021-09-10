This week in Bidemonics: Fear and loathing amid COVID

President Biden has clearly lost patience with vaccine resistors. “My message to unvaccinated Americans is this: What more is there to wait for?” Biden pleaded in a Sept. 9 television address. “Your refusal has cost all of us. So please do the right thing.” His tone was practically contemptuous, especially when referring to some red-state governors who are blocking masking efforts and other public-health measures.

But Biden is worried, too, because the surge in the Delta coronavirus variant and infections and deaths among the unvaccinated is disrupting his domestic agenda and wrecking his approval rating. It’s also depressing the economic recovery in ways that threaten Democrats’ hold on power in the 2022 midterm elections, and beyond.

Biden’s six-point plan to wrestle down the Delta variant includes a new emergency rule requiring employers with more than 100 workers to assure their entire staff is either vaccinated or tested weekly. Legal challenges seem inevitable and enforcement may be lax. The rule won’t go into effect till later this year, at the earliest. But the move signals that the Biden administration is wiling to bring new ammo to the fight against the Delta variant (and against the unvaccinated).

The new Biden plan also includes booster shots, coming as early as Sept. 20, more testing capacity, measures to ensure schools stay open, and other changes that will phase in over coming weeks. There are also economic protections meant to “ensure that we do not return to lockdowns and shutdowns,” according to a White House fact sheet. Those include more financial help for small businesses and quicker loan forgiveness under the Paycheck Protection Program.

There are no new lockdowns in most parts of the country — except for the lockdowns consumers and workers are imposing on themselves. Just a few months ago, economists expected a summer boom in spending, travel, and mobility. President Biden himself declared a “summer of freedom” had arrived. But the Delta surge has now led to a surprise drop in retail sales, and airlines say a pickup in travel has stalled, threatening profits. Consumer confidence has tumbled and many economists are cutting their growth forecasts for this year and next.

Employers report a record 10.9 million job openings, with ongoing difficulty filling them. One thing keeping some potential workers at home is fear of contracting COVID on the job, especially with Delta rampant. Other workers don’t want to get vaccinated, or have employers tell them they have to. Biden’s order could produce turmoil at some businesses, as workers and their bosses face off over vaccines. But it might also give some people on the sidelines more confidence that they can safely go back to work. The labor shortage itself is holding back the economy, to some extent, and safe workplaces or even the perception that workplaces are safer could help fill some jobs.

Biden had a terrible month in August, as Americans recoiled at the chaotic pullout of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and the deaths of 13 servicemembers near Kabul in an Aug. 26 suicide bombing. His approval rating has sunk from 52% at the start of July to 45% in the fivethirtyeight composite, with more voters now disapproving than approving. The Delta surge is part of that decline: In a Washington Post poll, approval for Biden’s handling of the pandemic dropped by 10 points over the summer.

Biden's biggest failure

Biden’s real failure, however, has been his inability to change the minds of vaccine refusers. About 25% of eligible Americans, nearly 80 million people, are still unvaccinated, and that’s enough to push death rates from the virus above 1,500 per day, reversing a sharp decline following the rollout of the vaccines earlier this year. Biden’s not the only one who’s frustrated.

Economists are now puzzling out whether the Biden boom is essentially over, after barely getting underway, or merely delayed until Delta recedes. “Risks to the outlook are skewed to the downside given the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant,” Oxford Economics explained in a Sept. 8 analysis. Inflation, now running at 5.4%, is turning out to be a little more persistent than the White House predicted a couple months ago. Fiscal stimulus, including a raft of federal aid programs for the unemployed that just expired, is running out. Supply-chain kinks are still holding back sales of products consumers are clamoring for, such as automobiles and game consoles.

Biden needs Congress to pass the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal and at least some of the components in the $3.5 trillion green-energy and social-welfare plan Democrats are pushing. The slowing economy makes those programs more important as fiscal stimulus measures, but the slowing economy also dings Biden’s popularity and cuts into the political capital he needs to strong-arm reluctant members of Congress into voting his way. Delta may not last for Biden's entire presidency, but it could determine the course.

