This week in Bidenomics: Biden’s Beirut

DULLES, VIRGINIA - AUGUST 27: Refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia. Refugees continued to arrive in the United States one day after twin suicide bombings at the gates of the airport in Kabul killed 13 U.S. military service members and nearly 100 Afghans. “We will not forgive,” President Joe Biden warned ISIS, who claimed responsibility for the attacks. “We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Last week was the worst moment of Joe Biden’s presidency—until this week, which was worse.

The U.S. troop pullout from Afghanistan led to the rapid collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government, the Taliban’s takeover of the country and the urgent U.S. effort to evacuate Americans and others at sudden risk of Taliban persecution. That was last week. This week’s grim news is terrorist attacks near the Kabul airport on Aug. 26 that killed 13 U.S. marines and dozens of Afghans. Those were the first U.S. combat deaths in Afghanistan in 18 months and the worst one-day U.S. death toll in the country since 2011.

Commentators declared the horrifying and bloody Afghan withdrawal a political disaster for Biden. It certainly dinged his approval rating. Some of Biden’s fellow Democrats criticized his handling of Afghanistan, in addition to many Republicans who want him to fail. If Biden remains on the mat or the Afghanistan pullout gets even worse—imagine the terrorist downing of an evacuation flight—it could doom Biden’s domestic plans, including trillions of dollars in green-energy, infrastructure and social-welfare programs he wants to enact.

Historical analogies

But Biden’s failure as president, atop the pyre of a foreign-policy flameout, isn’t inevitable. The Afghan debacle clearly conjures the specter of South Vietnam and the fall of Saigon in 1975. Yet that wasn’t as disastrous for America going forward as armchair historians believe. The Biden White House, for its part, likens the hasty Afghan evacuation to the 1948-49 Berlin Airlift that extended a lifeline to democratic sectors of Germany the Soviet Union attempted to annex.

No historical analogy is perfect, but it may be useful to recall the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, to assess the future ramifications of the Afghanistan pullout for Biden. The ‘83 terrorist bombing killed 241 American troops and highlighted the problematic presence of U.S. troops in a peacekeeping mission amid Lebanon's civil war. A few months after the bombing, President Reagan pulled U.S. troops out of Lebanon, ending what was probably a flawed mission from the get-go. Barely a year after the bombing, Reagan won reelection resoundingly, carrying 49 of 50 states.

Story continues

Voters didn’t blame Reagan for the attack on the Marines: his approval rating went up, not down, afterward, a sign of patriotic unity that may not be possible today. Biden, by contrast, seems at least partly responsible for the mess in Afghanistan, given that he has long advocated a U.S. withdrawal and he also mistakenly predicted a better outcome just last month.

People gather to check on missing relatives a day after a twin suicide bombs attack, which killed scores of people including 13 US troops outside Kabul airport, at a hospital run by Italian NGO Emergency in Kabul on August 27, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

But look at what else was happening in 1984, when Reagan’s approval rating was rising toward 60%: The economy was rapidly improving after back-to-back recessions, with unemployment plunging. The runaway inflation of the 1970s was coming under control. The high interest rates needed to contain inflation were easing, too. Stocks had upward momentum. Times were getting better and voters rewarded the incumbent in the 1984 election.

Will Biden enjoy a similar updraft? He has so far, economically, with a robust recovery from the pandemic recession in the first half of 2021. But hopes for a prolonged boom have faded recently. The Covid Delta variant and flattening vaccination rates are the thickest storm clouds. Covid infection and hospitalization rates are now reaching levels from early this year, when vaccines were not yet widely available. And that's in many parts of the country, not just a couple of southern states.

Public-health setbacks are showing up in economic data. Real consumer spending, adjusted for inflation, fell in July for the second straight month. Record amounts of savings are not (yet) spurring the consumer splurge many economists were expecting a few months ago. The University of Michigan’s consumer confidence index plunged in August, to the lowest level since 2011. A combination of Covid resurgence and eye-popping inflation in some items seems to be unnerving consumers.

Some things are still going right. Corporate profits are strong and stock markets keep hitting new record highs. More stimulus is probably coming from Congress, and Fed Chair Jay Powell signaled a continued easy-money policy during his overhyped “Jackson Hole” speech on Aug. 27. Biden says he wants to end the evacuation mission by Aug. 31, though that could slip by a few days. That would still leave Biden more than a year until the 2022 midterm elections and more than three years until the next presidential election. That’s a lot of time for him to recover from Afghanistan, if the consequences of the pullout don't create even more baggage for him.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips, and click here to get Rick’s stories by email.

Read more:

Get the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance